Anupama Starlife: cast (with images), full story, plot summary, teasers

Anupama Starlife is a new Indian drama telenovela with an exciting storyline. It is no doubt the show has already won the hearts of many, and yet it recently premiered on Star Life. While the Anupama episodes premiered on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 PM, there are lots of exciting details you would love to know. This article has everything you would love to know about the plot summary, full story, cast and much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Anupama Indian telenovela premiered on 14th April 2022 on Star Life. Photo: @StarLife.SA

Source: Facebook

Anupama Starlife portrays the life of a housewife working day and night for the family but still not getting appreciated. Anupamaa's story feels extremely real as she is a caring mother, devoted wife, and loving daughter-in-law. However, nobody in the house respects her except her younger son, Samar. Get the Anupama plot summary below.

Brief information

Genre: Drama

Drama First episode: April 14 2022

April 14 2022 Total number of episodes : 543

: 543 Total numbers of the season : One

: One Channel: StarLife Africa

StarLife Africa Network: Star Plus Tv

Star Plus Tv Original name : Anupamaa

: Anupamaa Tele Country : Indian

: Indian Last Episode : Nil

: Nil Replaces : Happy Hearts

: Happy Hearts Time Slot: Monday -Sunday pm WAT, 6 PM CAT

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Anupama full story

Anupama Starlife portrays the life of a housewife working day and night for the family but still not getting appreciated. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The story revolves around Gujarat homemaker Anupamaa, a devoted wife, mother and daughter-in-law. She has a family-oriented and self-sacrificing nature. Yet, her husband never appreciates that. Instead, he humiliates her and even goes ahead to have an extramarital affair with a colleague, Kavya Gandhi.

On her 25th wedding anniversary, Anupamaa bumps her husband and Kavya as they get intimate. The whole experience leaves her heartbroken, devastated, and shattered, and she makes the hard decision of living her own life on her terms, without minding she has a husband in the picture. Later, Paritosh, Anupamaa's elder son, marries Kinjal, while Samar and Nandini get engaged.

Vanraj gets into an accident, and Anupamaa takes care of his health. In the process, Vanraj develops a soft spot for her. He even expresses his feelings, but he is met with a rude shock after Anupamaa rebukes him. Anupamaa has already made up her mind to live alone and goes ahead to ask Vanraj for a divorce. Vanraj is not happy about the divorce, and he fears losing Anupamaa. He decides to leave home and goes to Surat's wellness resort, where Anupamaa finds and confronts him.

Later, Kavya and Aniruddh get divorced, with Kavya looking forward to her union with Vanraj. Vanraj goes missing on their wedding day with Kavya. He is confronted by Anupamaa for his unbecoming behaviours and lacks the courage and commitment to handle issues as they are. Finally, Vanraj and Kavya get married.

Kavya is still restless as she continues to humiliate Anupamaa. Anupamaa Dance Academy is finally established, courtesy of Samar and Nandini, and this brings joy to the entire family. Anupamaa encourages Vanraj to open a café in her academy, but Kavya is against the whole idea.

Anuj Kapadia, a successful tycoon, returns to India from the United States of America. He ends up being Anupamaa's college batchmate. They reunite, and the whole thing does not go well with Vanraj. Kapadia's team gets moved by Anupamaa's business idea and offers her a partnership deal in her restaurant. Vanraj seethes with jealousy and even asks her not to seal the deal. But Anupamaa goes ahead to sign the contract, and they become business partners with Anuj.

Tired of all the dramas and back and forth accusations, Anupamaa makes a hard decision to leave Shah's house together with Samar. They start their life afresh in a rented house. Kavya makes a bold move of having Anupamaa, Vanraj and Dolly sign the property papers. Anuj is not happy with the constant frustrations meted on Anupamaa by some family members. Thus, he confesses his love for Anupamaa to the Shahs. But Anupamaa is shattered by Anuj's one-sided love. So instead, they resolve to continue their relationship as friends.

Tired of all the dramas and back and forth accusations, Anupamaa makes a hard decision to leave Shah's house together with Samar. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Later, Kavya confesses his dubious ways of making everyone concerned sign property papers in her favour, which makes Vanraj vengeful. So he hands her divorce papers, a thing that shocks everyone. But Kavya is not ready to sign divorce papers.

Meanwhile, Anuj gets injured in a confrontation with goons and Anupamaa, after realising her feelings for him, decides to take care of her at his residence until he recovers fully. Vanraj starts Vanika Teamworks in partnership with Malvika. Malvika happens to be Anuj’s sister.

It is later revealed that Malvika faced domestic violence in her previous relationship, and that has caused her to suffer from depression. Anupamaa helps her to overcome the trauma.

Finally, Anupamaa and Anuj decided to tie the knot. As the marriage preparations begin, Malvika returns and fires Kavya, Vanraj and Paritosh from her company following their non-professionalism and insensitive conduct towards her brother and Anupamaa.

Anupama cast with images

The show would not have been better without a team of dedicated cast members. They have given their best to make this show worth watching. Below is a list of main cast members as well as recurring ones.

1. Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

Her joy is to see her family together and happy. Photo: @StarLife.SA

Source: UGC

Anupamaa is a strong woman who has withstood a lot in her marriage. She finally gets fed up and quits her marriage. She starts her new business and she has found a new love.

2. Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah

His fallout with Paritosh and Anupamaa is his biggest headache. Photo: @StarLife.SA

Source: Instagram

Vanraj is unable to take control of his family. His affair with a colleague has caused his marriage and business to fall. He has to start afresh.

3. Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia

Kapadia is a business tycoon. Photo: @StarLife.SA

Source: Instagram

Kapadia is a businessman who has been outside the country for a very long time. He has always cherished Anupamaa, since their childhood days. He still shows her a lot of love and affection, especially after her divorce.

4. Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah

She is a greedy and self-obsessive woman. Photo: @StarLife.SA

Source: Instagram

She is behind the problems at Gujarat's house. Although she had a husband, she never shied away from having an extramarital affair with Vanraj. She is greedy with no goodwill at all.

5. Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah

He is an excellent dancer and choreographer. Photo: @StarLife.SA

Source: Instagram

He is a great dancer and that is something he loves doing. However, he has faced rejection from the family following his career choice, but he is not moved. He also has immense love for Kinjal and considers her his elder sister.

Recurring roles

Ashish Mehrotra as Paritosh Nidhi Shah as Dave Shah Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi Alpana Buch as Leela Arvind Vaidya as Hasmukh Shekhar Shukla as Jignesh Deepak Gheewala as Gopichand Karodia Aneri Vajani as Malvika Kapadia Ekta Saraiya as Dolly Shah Patel Paresh Bhatt as Sanjay Patel Stuti Zakarde as Meenali Patel Jasveer Kaur as Devika Mehta Tasneem Sheikh as Rakhi Madhavi Gogate as Kanta Mehul Nisar as Bhavesh Joshi Anagha Bhosale as Nandini Iyer Rushad Rana as Aniruddh Gandhi Apurva Agnihotri as Dr. Avait Sunita Rai as Mansi Farukh Saeed as Pramod Dave Vivan Singh as Siddharth Varun Sharma as Rohan

Above is everything you would love to know about Anupama Starlife. Get the Anupama teasers and get a clue on what to expect as the show progresses. So, join other viewers as the series broadcasts on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00 and get all the Anupama updates.

READ ALSO: Simply Maria Telenovela: Cast, full summary, plot story, theme song, episodes

Briefly.co.za reported on March 31, 2022, about Simply Maria Telenovela. Created by Ignacio Sada for Televisa, Simplemente Maria is a Mexican telenovela that initially hit the screens in 2015.

The TV show is an adaptation of Simplemente María, which premiered in México in 1969. What is the story's plot? Read more here!

Source: Briefly News