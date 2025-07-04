Mzansi's most recognisable stars will be turning up the heat at the upcoming 2025 Durban July

The Durban July will be taking place at the Durban Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 5 July 2025

Popular designer Siphesihle Masango will be styling social media stars Mihlali Ndamase and Gogo Skhotheni

Mihlali Ndamase and Gogo Skhotheni will be attending the Durban July. Image: Gogoskhotheni/IG, Oupa Bopape/Getty

What Mihlali and Skhotheni will wear at Durban July

Durban's biggest weekend in fashion and horse racing is here! Mzansi's favourite celebrities will be uniting at the 2025 Hollywood Bets Durban July.

Celebrated fashion designer Siphosihle Masango will be styling social media beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and former sangoma turned DJ Gogo Skhotheni.

The creative director drew inspiration from the cultural dynamo, Esther Mahlangu, for his execution of the Marvels of Mzansi theme.

Mihlali Ndamase's dress will pay homage to the bustling yet lively city of Johannesburg. There will be visible Ndebele designs which will carry out the theme effortlessly.

Meanwhile, Gogo Skhotheni will be a real-life Ndebele queen. The DJ will be draped in a floor-length ensemble, also drawing inspiration from the talented Mahlangu.

Other stars who will be dressed by Masango include fashion designer Phupho Gumede and reality TV star Doromongy.

What to expect at Durban July

The luxury marquees will be boasting nothing but elegance and class at the famous horse racing event.

Stephen Marshall, the marketing executive, ensured that they have 22 marquees this year. The grandstand venues had already been sold out.

"We are expecting an attendance of approximately 45,000 guests, including a vibrant mix of celebrities, influencers, and high-profile dignitaries from across the country. This year, we are especially thrilled to introduce an exclusive VIP Marquee Village, which will offer a curated, high-end experience that truly showcases the glamour, fashion and excitement that the Hollywoodbets Durban July is renowned for."

The event features the likes of DJ Tita and his Afrotainment, hip marquee, Boomtown will be featuring Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sweet Guluva, Sjava and singer Ami Faku.

DJ Tira, who has been hosting this event for the past 14 years, mentioned the stars who will be joining the festivities, and they include MaWhoo, Zee Nxumalo, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 stars Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, as well as his wife, Gugu Khathi.

This will mark the 14th year that DJ Tira's Afrotainment hosts a marquee at the prestigious event. This year, he was in talks with Sweet Guluva.

It seems as though he might have secured the Big Brother Mzansi winner as he posted an X video of them rocking matching outfits, promoting the event.

Executive concerts new hosts

In a previous report from Briefly News, Executive Concerts has revealed Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele as the hosts for their luxe marquee ahead of the Durban July.

The organisers promise that the marquee will provide an unforgettable experience, and with package prices already out, guests are expected to be treated like royalty. They announced their lineup, which includes Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter and more.

"Set against the glamour of Africa’s premier horse racing event, this curated experience is designed for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, celebrities, and cultural icons."

