An emotional Lerato Kganyago opened up about the heavy personal toll the past few months have taken on both her and her husband, Thami Ndlala

During a recent livestream, the seasoned broadcaster spoke of her personal trauma and called out her industry peers for a lack of emotional support, pointing out that many had previously benefited from her husband’s generosity but were suddenly unavailable to offer support to them at their lowest

Her breakdown immediately sparked an intense online debate, coming on the heels of major public controversies surrounding her and her husband's business ventures

Lerato Kganyago broke down over the backlash from her and her husband's business ventures. Images: leratokganyago/ Instagram, KasiEconomy/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Lerato Kganyago has sparked a massive wave of debate across social media following a deeply emotional livestream on 26 May 2026, where she broke down in tears.

Coming from successfully hosting the Metro FM Music Awards, the beloved radio and TV presenter opened up about how incredibly difficult the last few months have been for both her and her husband, businessman Thami Ndlala, as they navigate heavy public pressure, emphasising that "life is tough."

"I think life is even tougher for us because people just hate us. From the first day that we got married, I think that's why we haven't even had a white wedding."

Lerato noted that she has seen people turn on her after she became successful, saying she rarely receives credit for the incredible work she has done.

During the candid broadcast, she briefly revisited the scandal in which she and her husband's swanky hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in Johannesburg, was name-dropped in an explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry when an unnamed witness claimed the plush hotel was used as a rendezvous spot for top cops and alleged criminals.

Opening up about her personal trauma, Lerato revealed that she had gone through a phantom pregnancy, adding another layer to her emotional fertility journey. She also mentioned being accused of being a beneficiary of government corruption, allegations she claims are far from the truth.

"If only y'all knew that my husband does not even like tenders, he doesn't like the government. He will start from the bottom with the R1 he has and hope for a miracle; that's how Ndlala Mall came about."

Lerato Kganyago said the same industry "friends" her husband had helped in the past have suddenly turned their backs on her. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The star expressed her deep disappointment in her colleagues and people she thought were her friends within the entertainment industry, calling them out for failing to offer her any emotional support. She noted that many of these same peers were quick to accept help and generosity from her husband in the past, but have now completely turned their backs on the couple while they face intense public scrutiny over their controversial business ventures.

In March, Briefly News reported that the radio personality's husband was ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to vacate the posh hotel after a legal dispute over the ownership of the premises.

Before that, the City of Tshwane had shut the utilities at the couple's mall over unpaid bills, adding to a string of highly publicised financial and legal headaches that have continuously kept the couple in the headlines.

Watch Lerato Kganyago's livestream below.

Social media reacts to Lerato Kganyago's livestream

The online community was unmoved by Lerato's tears.

Lebelo_la_ said:

"No one cares. If that thug is guilty, arrest him, @SAPoliceService. Arrest Lerato, too, if she's found to be involved in any criminal activities. We don't care about crooks."

Teekeyie slammed Lerato Kganyago:

"Victim card. No one hates you. Take accountability."

Thabithesavage1 reacted:

"She keeps playing the victim, but there’s always more to the story. She’s not as innocent as she appears, and the truth has a way of revealing itself. Until then, she should enjoy the money and take a break from social media tears."

Meanwhile, a handful of supporters expressed sympathy for Lerato.

therealnozii reacted:

"Shame, she’s not okay."

Lush_Beauty1 said:

"This is heavy. Lerato opening up live about her marriage, husband and pregnancy struggles really shows how much she’s been carrying inside. Hope she finds the peace and healing she needs right now."

MdingiAthi wrote:

"The fact that she has shared this means she is really going through it. I hope she finds healing, man."

Lerato Kganyago's husband takes podcaster to court

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndlala, allegedly suing YouTuber and podcaster Mighti Jamie for millions.

This follows the content creator's claims about the testimony made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry involving Ndlala's posh hotel.

Source: Briefly News