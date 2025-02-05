Lerato Kganyago shared an emotional post about longing for a baby to keep her and her mother busy but later deleted it

The media personality, who previously revealed losing five pregnancies, expressed sadness over her mother returning to work after retiring in August

In February last year, Lerato shocked fans by candidly opening up about losing a baby

Radio and television personality Lerato Kganyago recently posted an emotional story about how she has been longing for a little one who will keep her and her mother busy.

Lerato Kganyago posted and deleted a sensitive post. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Lerato Kganyago shares touching post

Lerato Kganyago has been open about her journey in trying to become a mother. The radio and TV presenter who opened up about losing five pregnancies recently shared a touching post and later deleted it.

According to ZiMoja, LKG took to her page on 3 February and shared that she has been longing for a baby for her mother. She said her mother retired from her work in August last year but she was going back. The star assumed that her mother was going back to work because she was getting bored. The deleted post read:

"I am my mom's only child. I wanted her to relax and travel. I think she got bored. She just needs a little human to keep her busy.

"My mom retired in August; they called her back, so she is going back to work tomorrow, like mom-like daughter. My heart is aching. I will be praying at midnight. Can I borrow an infant for a week? Will bring it back."

Lerato Kganyago posted a touching post about longing for a child. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Lerato Kganyago talks about her journey

Lerato Kganyago is private when it comes to her private life, but she shocked fans when she got candid about losing her pregnancies.

The star left fans emotional when she revealed that she had lost her baby in February last year.

Lerato Kganyago and her husband allegedly buy a mall

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Netizens gave Lerato Khanyago and her husband a bombastic side-eye after she revealed their latest extreme purchases.

Lerato Kganyag enjoyed the festive season and got to unwind and take some time off with her husband, Thamsanqa "Thami" Ndlala.

Source: Briefly News