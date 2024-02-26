Radio personality Lerato Kganyago is back at work after she opened up about her pregnancy loss

The video of the star performing live at the Stella Artois The Soiree event during the weekend was shared on social media

Clinical Psychologist Dr Erica Munnik shared with Briefly News how the public is seen as a secondary stressor that is able to judge and form opinions making it very difficult to find a space to deal with the loss

Lerato Kganyago returned to work after her pregnancy loss. Image: @leratokganyago

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago trends on social media again as she returns to work after sharing news about her pregnancy loss on her Instagram page not so long ago.

Lerato Kganyago seen performing live at Stella Artois event

It hasn't been a week since the Metro FM dropped a bombshell on social media about her loss. The star also announced on her Instagram page why she had to reveal the news about losing her unborn baby to the public.

Recently, the star shocked many netizens when she returned to work and was seen at the Stella Artois The Soiree event over the past weekend performing live on stage. The news and gossip page MDNews shared the video of the star looking happy while performing live and wrote:

"Lerato Kganyago performing live yesterday."

Clinical psychologist Dr Erica Munnik talks about pregnancy loss

In regards to Lertao Kganyago's recent pregnancy loss and how she dealt with it, a clinical psychologist and lecturer at the University of the Western Cape, Dr Erica Munnik, shared with Briefly News how the public is seen as a secondary stressor that is able to judge and form opinions making it very difficult to find a space to deal with the loss.

She said:

"The challenges with pregnancy loss are often worsened by being in the public eye, especially if one is not allowed to take time out to physically rest to allow the body time to heal and on an emotional level to deal with the trauma of losing your baby.

"The public might be seen as a secondary stressor that are able to judge and form opinions making it very difficult to find a space to deal with the loss. Conversely. it is also important to acknowledge that women might feel that it is assisting in their bereavement process to publicly speak about their loss and how the loss is impacting their lives.

"They might find solace in the public’s responses, especially if hearing that other women are also experiencing loss and are able to work through the intense feelings that a loss of this nature brings."

SA responds to LKG returning to work

Many netizens on social media shared their views regarding LKG returning to work while she lost her unborn baby recently. See some of their reactions below:

@IambetterSA said:

"She should be mourning. Then go for cleansing which requires more time spent in private at home."

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"Hau fast ke...she should be mourning for her child."

@visse_ss tweeted:

"She's supposed to be at home mourning her loss, but she's already out DJing."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER commented:

"Kanti lona,was she not supposed to be at home right now mourning her lost child, after I wasted my data and energy feeling sorry for her."

@_mofokeng_ mentioned:

"Lona bo "so quick?", did you expect her to do??? What do you think happens to women in corporate???? You pick yourself and go to work while no one knows what happened! At the end of the day, life goes on bathong. You guys can be so insensitive."

@AbulelaF responded:

"I am glad she has healed and seems to be doing okay love and light to her."

