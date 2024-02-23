Radio personality Lerato Kganyago revealed online why she was forced to share her pregnancy loss on social media

The star shared a post on her Instagram sharing that people close to her disclosed information that was not meant for the public

Lerato Kganyago also mentioned that was what forced her actually to open up about the loss of her unborn child

Lerato Kganyago explained why she was forced to speak about her pregnancy loss. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

This month of love turned into a miserable February for radio personality Lerato Kganyago as she opened up about why she shared the news about her loss on social media.

Lerato reveals why she opened up about her pregnancy loss

The Metro FM radio host Lerato Kganyago has made headlines after she clapped back at a blogger who bashed her online. Recently the star shocked Mzansi's social media users after revealing why she was forced to share news about her pregnancy online.

The star shared a note on her Instagram story stating the reason behind her having to open up about losing her unborn baby. The note reads:

"I had not been planning to share what happened, but it saddens me that some people saw it fit to disclose what doesn't need to appear in the public realm. As a result I was forced to divulge something I am still finding a way to make peace with. Thank you for the calls and messages, your love and support has been incredibly comforting."

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared the story on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Lerato Kganyago says she was forced to share the news about her m*scarriage with the public even though she wasn't planning to do it."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to her revelation

Shortly after she said the reason behind her sharing online about her loss, many netizens then shared their responses to her revelation. See some of the responses below:

@sewelankoana questioned:

"Sorry to ask but who forced her?"

@SchoolsinNaija asked:

"The big question here is, who forced her?"

@Kgopotso_Pule said:

"Lies."

@__T_touch wrote:

"People sometimes forget their place bayadina."

@FitMandisa tweeted:

"Forced by who?"

@IAMTHEEPREACHER commented:

"I wonder who forced her."

@ndess_lebo mentioned:

"She didn't owe anyone explanation. She didn't have to even if she felt forced. That was very private matter what happened to her and it was supposed to be known only by her husband and close family. She puts on this platform unfortunately some people will say whatever."

Lerato Kganyago Accuses Tebogo Thobejane of Taking Her Hubby

In another article, Briefly News reported that Lerato rubbed people the wrong way as she allegedly accused Tebogo Thobejane of snatching her husband.

A video made rounds on social media showing Lerato Kganyago blaming influencer Tebogo Thobejane for all the problems in her marriage. She added that she has recordings of Tebogo and her man two-timing her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News