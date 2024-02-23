Young Stunna shared a touching throwback picture on Instagram, revealing his emotional journey from humble beginnings to success in the music industry

He expressed gratitude to God and stars like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small for their impact on his life

Fans responded with heartwarming messages, praising his perseverance and encouraging him to continue shining

Young Stunna recently left his fans and industry colleagues in their feels when he shared a touching throwback picture. The star said he has a sad story to tell about his journey.

Young Stunnaposted a throwback picture on Instagram. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna shares throwback picture

Young Stunna has always been open about how he came from not having much to being able to provide for himself and his family. The star recently shared a picture that had his fans talking.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Imithandazo singer told fans that he has an emotional story to tell. He also expressed his gratitude to God and industry heavyweights DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small for their influences in his life. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I can tell you a story and make both of us cry about it, came a long way yho, and I deserve to shine . Thank God I met Papta and Uncle Phorry, God bless everyone I met and worked with through this journey, your situation is never your destination. Deleting this one soon no way. ‍♂️"

Young Stunna's post leaves fans emotional

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to the star's post. many said they were moved by Young Stunna's humble beginnings.

@abdul_khoza said:

"NO ONE CAN STOP A MAN WHO KNOWS WHAT HE WANTS.. #championshipstatus‍"

@swankyjerry commented:

"You are blessed, continue to elevate and shine on "

@umshini.123 commented:

"please don’t delete "

@tsolosa added:

"Struggles are never permanent "

Lerato Kganyago on why she spoke about her pregnancy loss

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that this month of love turned into a miserable February for radio personality Lerato Kganyago as she opened up about why she shared the news about her loss on social media.

The Metro FM radio host Lerato Kganyago has made headlines after she clapped back at a blogger who bashed her online. Recently the star shocked Mzansi's social media users after revealing why she was forced to share news about her pregnancy online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News