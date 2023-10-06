Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Shasha expressed gratitude for her SAMA nomination for her 2022 album I'm Alive in the Rest of Africa category

Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Shasha has expressed her gratitude after her album I'm Alive's SAMA nomination.

Shasha has expressed gratitude after her album 'I'm Alive's SAMA nomination. Image: @shashaofficial

Source: Instagram

Shasha grateful for SAMA nod

Shasha has been making strides with her music on the local and international scenes. The amapiano star couldn't contain her excitement after bagging a SAMA award nomination. Shasha's 2022 album was nominated in the Rest of Africa category at the South African Music Awards 2023.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Tender Love singer said she is grateful that her hard work is getting the recognition it deserves. She also revealed that she named the body of work I'm Alive because of the hurdles she had to overcome during the two years she worked on it.

Shasha also extended heartfelt gratitude to her Zimbabwean and South African fans who have accepted her music. Part of the post read:

"I'M ALIVE has been nominated for a @thesamas_ in the "Rest of Africa" category, Jesus' supernatural grace once again locating me .

"I fought hard to get this project out to you. I had to name the album "I'M Alive" because the challenges I faced in those 24 months of making it are a testament to resilience, giving it my all and believing that on the other side of that, there was a loving audience ready to receive it, from Zimbabwe, my home, South Africa, I’ve grown to love, to the rest of the world ❤️"

Shasha's fans congratulate her on the SAMA nod

The Ungowami hitmaker's fans flooded her timeline with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Fans said she should continue working hard and winning more awards.

@jacquemgidocosmetics said:

"So proud u look fab . Bring it home love."

@ndinduzongubane_2.0 commented:

"I love you ❤️❤️‍"

@young_gemini_official added:

"Congrats sis, bring it home ❤️"

@indyalove commented:

"Amazing!!!"

@amisi27 wrote:

"Woow congrats Shasha"

