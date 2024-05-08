FlySafair is offering a mega sale on domestic flights in South Africa going for just R10

The mega annual sale is in celebration of the airline's 10th birthday on Wednesday, 8 May

News of the sale has received mixed reactions from netizens as others were keen to participate and others sceptical about the competition

While some people are sceptical, others are keen to try their luck in winning R10 flight tickets from FlySafair. Image: @FlySafair

Source: Twitter

The FlySafair R10 flight tickets special is back, and Mzansi people are ready to start planning their next holiday.

FlySafair celebrates birthday with R10 tickets

According to a Twitter post by @MDNnewss, the airline is bringing back its annual mega sale starting today, 8 May, to celebrate its 10th birthday.

50 000 lucky travellers can snag a seat for just R10 on the FlySafair website.

Just like past sales, FlySafair will use an online waiting room to manage the rush of over a million expected visitors. The waiting room will randomly select a few people each minute to enter the booking site, BusinessTech reports.

Mzansi gives FlySafair mixed reactions

The post has gained much traction and left many netizens dived as some responded with excitement, and others considered the flight ticket competition a scam.

@Nkulunkulukazi said:

" Ay Nina kahleni (Ay stop it guys)."

@TheRealSmomoh asked:

"Locally or internationally?"

@Mat_Sog wrote:

"Tsek! They should keep that nonsense to themselves. They have been extorting South Africans due to a lack of competition. They can go to hell."

@Thembie_N commented:

"This special should be during graduation season."

@Nomonde_sky responded:

"Bags packed nami angazi ngiyaphi, but I’ll be flying."

@nolomolekwa said:

"They were once R5. Inflation is the worst ."

@LeeLovesBey responded:

"Scam."

@Zweli_Thixo commented:

"I can't wait to go to Table Mountain ksasa."

3 000 FlySafair passengers lose luggage

In another story, Briefly News reported that OR Tambo Airport was a mess after FlySafair was affected when Airports Company of SA (ACSA) fumbled with its operations. The airline's customers were left in an awkward position after landing.

FlySafair was affected by a big blunder that caused many issues for customers. Mzansi discussed FlySafair's reputation with customers.

The Airports Company of SA's (ACSA) baggage sorting system stopped working on 22 December 2023. TimesLIVE reported that FlySafair labelled it "an operation disaster" when 3000 passengers lost their baggage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News