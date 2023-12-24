One of South Africa's biggest airways, FlySAfair, had to deal with a disaster for customers on 22 December 2023

Passengers who used FlySafair went through the most after arriving and trying to find their luggage

FlySafair's chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, discussed the m mess, and ACSA revealed what went wrong with their system for keeping track of bags

JOHANNESBURG - OR Tambo Airport was a mess after FlySafair was affected when Airports Company of SA (ACSA) fumbled with its operations. The airline's customers were left in an awkward position after landing.

FlySafair clients lost their bags while travelling over the festive season because of ACSA. Image: Anadolu/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

FlySafair was affected by a big blunder that caused many issues for customers. Mzansi discussed FlySafair's reputation with customers.

FlySafair causes disaster for festive travellers

The Airports Company of SA's (ACSA) baggage sorting system stopped working on 22 December 2023. TimesLIVE reported that FlySafair labelled it "an operation disaster" when 3000 passengers lost their baggage.

Will FlySafair travellers get bags back?

FlySafair's chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon, described retrieving the bag as "an absolute nightmare." Gordon said executives were on the scene trying to sort through the bag. ACSA on X saying they resolved the item's issues but on 23 Dec admitted to "still experiencing technical challenges” with the system, resulting in flight delays."

Mzansi chimes in Fly Safair mess.

Peeps had questions that may have turned their attention to ACSA. Netizens were reminded of Shosholoza Meryl's failure as a train.

Puleng Seitshiro said:

"We travelled yesterday from Jo’burg to Durban, and we were lucky our luggage was well looked after SAA"

Julia Unger complained:

"We are still waiting for 3 days for lost luggage from New Zealand. Lost on the final leg between Jnb and Durban. Impossible to get hold of anyone at Airlink. Given a reference and left in the dark."

Sunset Moya wrote:

"It was Shosholoza train now it's flight what what. South Africa is cursed."

Roslyn Rose wondered:

"Did the airline hand over payment due to ACSA? Non-payment is normally what causes these messes and then the contractor gets blamed. Will we ever know the truth?".

Themi Nasis added:

"And in typical SA tradition airline executives were there to assess and sort problem .... as well as to prevent pilfering.... great admission of caliber people you employ."

