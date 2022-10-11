The Air Services Licensing Council of SA has allowed FlySafair to operate flights to 11 new destinations

Flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Gaborone, Livingstone, Luanda, Lusaka, Maputo, and Victoria Falls have been approved

The airline can now engage the relevant airport and civil aviation authorities to begin planning its flight schedules

JOHANNESBURG - FlySafair has been given the green light to operate flights to 11 new destinations. The airline announced on Monday, 10 October, after the Air Services Licensing Council of South Africa (ASLC) approved its application.

FlySafair has been allowed to operate flights to 10 new destinations. Image: Darren Stewart & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Gaborone, Livingstone, Luanda, Lusaka, Maputo, and Victoria Falls have been approved. In addition, frequencies from Johannesburg to Bulawayo, Nairobi, Seychelles, Cape Town and Windhoek have been authorised.

According to News24, FlySafair’s application for routes between Johannesburg and Harare, Windhoek and Zanzibar, and additional frequencies to Mauritius are still pending.

Following the ASLC approvals, the airline can now engage the relevant airport and civil aviation authorities to plan its flight schedules.

Chief Marketing Officer of FlySafair Kirby Gordon described the approvals as a milestone. However, he said there is a fair amount of work ahead. Gordon said the airline hopes to provide passengers with more options through the launch of the new services.

BusinessTech reported that the budget-friendly airline welcomed another Boeing 737-800 to its fleet recently.

Mzansi reacts to the announcement:

@SwissSAConsult said:

“Excellent news for the South African economy.”

@MehloWanda commented:

“Great news indeed.”

@Machile_Farmer posted:

“FlySafair is showing SAA how it’s supposed to be done.”

@SueNyathi wrote:

“This is great news. Competition is welcome on that route. Now we have three airlines to choose from.”

@Munyayiwashe added:

“Very cheap and comfortable airline, it’s a great development!”

