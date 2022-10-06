Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Ward Councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi was shot and killed in Rustenburg

Provincial Police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said police have not yet identified a suspect in the murder

Mohulatsi’s body was found in his bakkie and will be laid to rest at Rustenburg on Sunday, 9 October

RUSTENBURG - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are mourning the loss of Ward Councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi, who was found murdered on Tuesday, 4 October. His body was inside this bakkie at the Freedom Park informal settlement.

EFF Ward Councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi was murdered on Tuesday, 4 October. Image: @JayDeeKay24 & Getty image

Speaking to Briefly News, Provincial Police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said police have not yet identified suspects in the murder. He said passers-by discovered the victim’s body.

Mokgwabone said the motive of the killing is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the EFF released a statement calling on law enforcement officials to act speedily to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The political party said the incident was a reminder that no one is immune to the brutality of crime and violence. The EFF also called for society to unite to defend citizens against brutal, inhumane, and criminal violence.

“We have lost a dedicated force in the war for economic emancipation, and we call on all fighters in the North West to continue to carry the baton in his honour,” said the EFF.

According to SABC News, Mohulatsi will be laid to rest at Rustenburg on Sunday, 19 October. Police appeal to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Seatile Modisane on 076 834 3531.

Mzansi mourns the victim:

@Tickle_Me_Joey said:

“Let’s not forget to mention our public representatives every time we pray, may his soul rest in peace.”

Eddy Maduna wrote:

“Oh my! Why should these incidents be allowed to continue as if we are animals? No man!”

Angela Baxter commented:

“My sincere condolences to the friends and family of the victim.”

Brian Nobin posted:

“Condolences to the family. Be strong.”

Sifiso Dube added:

“That’s politics for you. Condolences to the family.”

