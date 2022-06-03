An Economic Freedom Fighters senior councillor was shot dead in the the north of KwaZulu-Natal

EFF councillor Mxolisi Buthelezi was killed in a drive-by shooting while in his vehicle on Thursday 2 June

A case of murder is being investigated by KwaMsane SAPS after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KWAZULU-NATAL - A senior member of the Economic Freedom Fighters was shot and killed in the north of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday 2 June.

EFF councillor Mxolisi Buthelezi was killed in a drive-by shooting while in his vehicle in the Ogengele area of Mtubatuba.

A senior EFF councillor was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday 2 June. Image: Stock image & Luca Sola/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred at about 7 am and a case of murder is being investigated by KwaMsane SAPS. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the 41-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, TimesLIVE reported.

She added that the motive for the murder is unclear. There have been several political killings in KwaZulu-Natal recently. Buthelezi was a member of the decision-making executive committee (exco) of the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, according to IOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Citizens have condemned the high number of killings in the KwaZulu-Natal province:

Busie Nonie said:

“Killing in KZN and Port Elizabeth has become a sport.”

Luyanda Tau Sebata wrote:

“Killings in KZN and Western Cape are getting out of hand.”

Mangweng Joseph posted:

“I’m not surprised. That KwaZulu Natal for you. If you have a death wish, go to KZN and be a Politician. 2 years is way too much. Bloodshed is their game.”

Maxwell L. Ntoi II commented:

“That province is sick. Taking someone's life is no big deal there.”

Kenneth Petersen stated:

“KZN is like an indiscriminate political killing ground.”

Thando Manando Dube added:

“To be a politician in KZN you are signing a death sentence.”

ANC councillor arrested for murder of fellow comrade in eThekwini, outraged South Africans want justice

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported an African National Congress councillor in the eThekwini municipality was arrested for allegedly murdering his predecessor. Ward 101 candidate from the party, Siyabonga Mkhize, was shot dead in Cato Crest while campaigning, last year.

The eThekwini spokesperson for ANC Mlondolozi Mkhize confirmed the arrest with News24 and said the member was taken in for questioning and later arrested by police. The suspect is due to appear in court. In a statement released by the ANC, it said the party stands with the families of the fallen comrades and wants justice.

Source: Briefly News