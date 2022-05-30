An ANC councillor in eThekwini was arrested for the murder of his fellow comrade, Siyabonga Mkhize

Mkhize, who was a Ward 101 candidate, was shot and killed in Cato Crest while campaigning, last year

The ruling party said it stands with the families of the fallen comrades and wants justice for Mkhize

DURBAN - An African National Congress councillor in the eThekwini municipality was arrested for allegedly murdering his predecessor.

Ward 101 candidate from the party, Siyabonga Mkhize, was shot dead in Cato Crest while campaigning, last year.

An ANC councillor was arrested for the murder of his comrade, Siyabonga Mkhize. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP & stock

The eThekwini spokesperson for ANC Mlondolozi Mkhize confirmed the arrest with News24 and said the member was taken in for questioning and later arrested by police. The suspect is due to appear in court. In a statement released by the ANC, it said the party stands with the families of the fallen comrades and wants justice.

The ruling party added that each time a member of the community is killed, the country’s freedom is threatened. The ANC calls for residents to intensify the fight against crime, in all its manifestations. The unacceptable level of murders, assaults, robberies, high jackings and domestic violence should not be tolerated in the region.

The suspect was a mourner at the funeral of Mkhize, IOL reported.

SA reacts

Social media users were left reeling following the arrest and believe that the ANC is rooted in corruption:

Herman C Venter said:

“Seems like the ANC has turned into a corrupt gangster organisation.”

Aviwe Mtolo commented:

“How does a true leader, who's in politics for the betterment of people's lives, and believes that his/her comrades are there to serve the interests of the person, kill his predecessor?”

Louis Selale wrote:

“If they put the energy, they put to fight for positions to actually provide services we'd not be in this mess. It's weird that ANC is the only movement in RSA where political assassinations are normalised.”

Sloki Sloks Pakade added:

“How painful this is, killing somebody just to steal his position!!! The audacity of standing proudly consciously knowing you've murdered someone. May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace.”

Mzukisi Qholosha posted:

“Let this councillor trend. He deserves a life sentence. The courts must deal with this barbaric behaviour harshly.”

ANC ward candidate gunned down while campaigning door-to-door in KZN

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported ANC ward councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize has been fatally wounded following what police suspect could be politically motivated killings. The politician was out campaigning in Cato Crest in the eThekwini municipality on Friday evening, 15 October when gunshots were fired at around 18:20 pm.

Another unidentified person has also been declared dead, News24 reports.

"Two deceased, 40 and 46, died at the scene and [another] two were rushed to hospital for medical attention. The scene is still active," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

ANC Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela says details are still sketchy at this point but the party remains shocked by Mkhize's passing.

Source: Briefly News