Thabo Mbeki was asked to speak at Tito Mboweni's funeral, but his name never made it onto the final programme

The presidency was criticised for going against Mboweni's wishes and snubbing Mbeki from the funeral

The Presidency has come out to deny that any speaker was prevented from addressing mourners on the day

The Presidency has denied that they removed Thabo Mbeki’s name from the official programme for Tito Mboweni’s funeral. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Wikus de Wet/ Dwayne Senior.

Thabo Mbeki’s exclusion from speaking at Tito Mboweni’s funeral continues to spark debate.

The former state president was supposed to be one of the speakers at the funeral, as requested by the former finance minister, but his name was excluded from the final programme.

Mboweni was buried on Saturday, 19 October following his passing from a short illness.

Much criticism was levelled at the presidency for the apparent snub, but the office has since denied any wrongdoing.

President’s office deny removing Mbeki’s name

Following the condemnation of the removal of Mbeki’s name and the apology issued by Mboweni’s family to Mbeki, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has commented on the issue.

“Out of the deepest respect for the departed former minister of finance, Dr Tito Mboweni and his family, and out of respect for our former president Thabo Mbeki, the Presidency will not be party to a public spat on the funeral arrangements and programme,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

“With that said, there was no designated speaker that was prevented from addressing mourners on the day,” he added.

Mbeki was asked to speak by family

Magwenya’s last comment contradicts reports that Mbeki’s name was listed on the programme the family submitted to the state.

The family put down Mbeki’s name, as it was one of Mboweni’s final wishes.

It is alleged that the state never consulted the family before omitting the former ANC president from the final programme.

Mbeki has since recorded a video of what would have been his tribute to Mboweni, and this has been posted on the Thabo Mbeki Foundation website.

Ndlozi hits out at Ramaphosa

Briefly News reported how the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hit out at Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC.

Ndlozi accused the president and party of snubbing ex-President Thabo Mbeki from speaking at Tito Mboweni's funeral.

Ndlozi's comments have opened a can of worms, causing a heated debate on social media as online users shared their thoughts.

