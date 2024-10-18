Tito Mboweni Funeral: Public Viewing Held as President Cyril Ramaphosa Prepares To Deliver Eulogy
- The body of former Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni arrived at his home in Tzaneen
- A public viewing was held amid a Special Official Funeral preparations for the service at Nkowankowa Stadium
- President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy ahead of Mboweni's burial at the Bordeaux (eBodweni) cemetery
LIMPOPO — The Special Official Funeral of the late former Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni will be held on Saturday, 19 October 2024.
The funeral takes place at Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen in Limpopo starting from 10:00.
Tito Mboweni funeral preparations underway
Mboweni, who led a distinguished political career from 1994, died on 12 October at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness. He was 65.
His body arrived at his family home in Sasekane village, Tzaneen, on Friday afternoon before lying in state for public viewing from 16:00 to 18:00.
After the service, the cortège will proceed to Bordeaux (eBodweni) cemetery for his burial.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will deliver the eulogy, ordered the South African flag to be flown at half-mast from Wednesday until Saturday evening.
Mboweni was elected the first post-democracy Labour Minister from 1994 to 1999, beginning an illustrious passage through politics.
He followed this up with a decade-long stint as the Reserve Bank governor, overseeing critical financial policy development and stability.
Mboweni briefly stepped away from politics, returning as Finance Minister and serving under a Ramaphosa-led administration from 2018 to 2021.
Mpho Phalatse pays tribute to Tito Mboweni
In related news, Briefly News reported that former City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse mourned Mboweni's death.
As tributes poured in for the stalwart, Phalatse shared a photo of her last meeting with him over lunch at a restaurant.
In a post to her X account, she wrote:
"Governor Tito Mboweni was his usual chirpy self just two weeks ago. Great plans. Loads of elderly advice. Gave me the best lunch. I didn’t know it would be the last. Definitely too soon! I’m heartbroken."
