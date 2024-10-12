Tito Mboweni Passes Away, Former Reserve Bank Governor Dies Aged 65 After Short Illness
- Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has passed away in a Johannesburg hospital his family confirmed
- Mboweni, who was also a former finance minister, was admitted to hospital recently after suffering a short illness
- The family of the former Reserve Bank governor has asked for privacy during this difficult time
"It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni family announces the passing of former Reserve Bank governor and Minister of Finance Tito Titus Mboweni. The family is devastated by governor Mboweni's passing after a short illness.
“He passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night surrounded by his loved ones," the statement read.
The family has also requested privacy during this difficult time as they still come to terms with his passing.
