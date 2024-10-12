Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has passed away in a Johannesburg hospital his family confirmed

Mboweni, who was also a former finance minister, was admitted to hospital recently after suffering a short illness

The family of the former Reserve Bank governor has asked for privacy during this difficult time

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by the family, they confirmed that Mboweni passed away after a short illness.

"It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni family announces the passing of former Reserve Bank governor and Minister of Finance Tito Titus Mboweni. The family is devastated by governor Mboweni's passing after a short illness.

“He passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night surrounded by his loved ones," the statement read.

