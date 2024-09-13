Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a recent battle with Cancer

Gordhan was one of the founding commissioners of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and ANC stalwart

The 75-year-old is survived by his wife Vanitha, and two daughters, Anisha and Priyesha

Former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan has passed away.

Gordhan, who was one of the founding commissioners of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), was 75 at the time of his passing.

Former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan has passed away at the age of 75 after a recent battle with Cancer. Image: Halden Krog.

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from his family, the former freedom fighter passed away peacefully in a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by family and friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He is survived by his wife Vanitha, and daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.

Gordhan was recently admitted to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after being diagnosed with cancer.

Source: Briefly News