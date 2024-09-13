Global site navigation

Pravin Gordhan Passes Away, Former Finance Minister Dies After Recent Cancer Diagnosis
Pravin Gordhan Passes Away, Former Finance Minister Dies After Recent Cancer Diagnosis

by  Byron Pillay 1 min read
  • Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a recent battle with Cancer
  • Gordhan was one of the founding commissioners of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and ANC stalwart
  • The 75-year-old is survived by his wife Vanitha, and two daughters, Anisha and Priyesha

Former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan has passed away.

Gordhan, who was one of the founding commissioners of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), was 75 at the time of his passing.

According to a statement from his family, the former freedom fighter passed away peacefully in a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Vanitha, and daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.

Gordhan was recently admitted to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after being diagnosed with cancer.

