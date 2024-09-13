Pravin Gordhan Passes Away, Former Finance Minister Dies After Recent Cancer Diagnosis
- Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a recent battle with Cancer
- Gordhan was one of the founding commissioners of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and ANC stalwart
- The 75-year-old is survived by his wife Vanitha, and two daughters, Anisha and Priyesha
Former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan has passed away.
Gordhan, who was one of the founding commissioners of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), was 75 at the time of his passing.
According to a statement from his family, the former freedom fighter passed away peacefully in a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Vanitha, and daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.
Gordhan was recently admitted to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after being diagnosed with cancer.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za