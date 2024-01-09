Minister Pravin Gordhan, along with Ministers Mondli Gungubele and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, is noted for consistently failing to respond to written questions

This raises concerns regarding transparency and accountability in parliamentary communication

Parliament mentioned efforts to address the persistent problem of unanswered questions

Pravin Gordhan stands out as the Minister facing the highest number of unanswered questions in parliament. Image: Bloomberg

Minister Pravin Gordhan, along with counterparts Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has been identified as a leader among ministers who consistently neglect to respond to written questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

Together, they have a total of 17 unanswered questions, raising concerns about accountability and transparency in parliamentary communication.

According to EWN, Ministers are obligated to provide written responses when they fall short in answering oral questions during House sittings. However, adherence to this expectation varies among ministers.

Pravin Gordhan, overseeing portfolios like Eskom and other State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), leads with 17 unanswered questions. Following closely is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, holding ten outstanding questions, while Minister Stella Ndabeni from Small Business Development is also listed with six unanswered questions.

Mzansi reacts to this as corrupt

"He reports to himself this one. He ain't going to waste his time answering those questions.

"They will do nothing about it, useless."

"He most feared yet useless minister in history."

Pravin Gordhan stands as South Africa's most vulnerable point

According to IOL, The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has accused Minister of State Enterprises Pravin Gordhan of overseeing a second instance of state capture. This follows the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria denying Gordhan permission to appeal the completion of Mango Airways' sale.

The Department of Public Enterprises sought leave to appeal a prior judgment, instructing the minister to decide on the department's backing of the sale. Numsa has condemned the minister's role in the SAA sale to Takatso Consortium, portraying Gordhan as unfriendly to the working class.

ANC falls short on targets, admits Fikile Mbalula

In other news, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress falls short of targets, as acknowledged by Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who stated that the party has not realized all its objectives. Mbalula emphasised that there is still a considerable journey ahead.

Mbalula spoke at the Cadres Forum in Mpumalanga, just a day ahead of the party's 112th anniversary celebration.

