Kefilwe Mabote's biography: Her age, husband, career, and more

Kefilwe Mabote is a new-age celebrity who is part of the rise of internet stars who made a name for themselves through their online presence. The award-winning influencer has become one of South Africa's most notable social media figures, with a successful brand and millions of followers to boost. Here, we discuss Kefilwe Mabote’s biography, including details on her rise to stardom and personal life.

Kefilwe Mabote became famous through her dedication to growing her brand, authenticity, and transparency, which has helped her become one of South Africa's most beloved content creators. Here is her biography summarised before further detailing her personal life and career.

Kefilwe Mabote's bio summary

Full name Kefilwe Faith Mabote Nickname ‘KefiBoo’ Date of birth April 10, 1989 Age 35 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Moletsane, Soweto, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Divorced Ethnicity Black Gender Female Height 159 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Matlhodi Dorothy Mabote (deceased), father unknown Children Two children Profession Influencer and entrepreneur Education University of South Africa (Unisa) Social media profiles TikTok Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

When Kefilwe Mabote is not updating fans on her daily life through her social media profiles, you can find her choreographing dance moves with talented dancer Nkateko 'Takkies' Maswanganye. The influencer took lessons from the dancer in 2017, showing she is a jack-of-all-trades and taking her entertainment skills to new heights.

How old is Kefilwe Mabote?

The South African star was born on April 10, 1989, making Kefilwe Mabote’s age 35 in 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Does Kefilwe Mabote have kids?

Kefilwe has two children with former partners, according to IOL. However, further details on Kefilwe Mabote’s kids remain unknown as she keeps her children out of the spotlight.

Is KefiBoo married?

According to the same IOL article above, Kefilwe has been married three times. There is no reporting on her first two marriages, and details of her former relationships are limited.

Edwin Sodi and Kefilwe Mabote were romantically linked previously, but there are limited details on their former relationship. Her most recent marriage to an unknown man was first publicised when it was reported that they wed in January 2023.

The couple held lobola negotiations on January 3, 2023, and they were wed soon afterwards. Kefilwe was quoted as saying:

'For the love of family triumphs all. Thank you for walking this journey with me. This is definitely the beginning of a chapter called ‘Us’.'

Kefilwe Mabote’s divorce and abuse allegations

The couple's happiness was not meant to last despite the initial marital bliss. Kefilwe Mabote’s most recent husband was accused of abuse in May 2024 amidst a custody battle. According to media outlet Sunday World, Kefilwe alleged he had physically harmed her on one occasion after she did not call him and on another occasion while they were out at a club, amongst other instances.

Marriage controversy

After Kefilwe married her now ex-husband, constant rumours were going around that she had faked the marriage for further social media fame. The Citizen reported that online sources, including Zimoja, had stated rumours were going around of a fake marriage. Of the controversy, a source allegedly said:

'We all knew at the time that it was just for content. She also did it to make her well-known ex-boyfriend jealous after he left her for another influencer. She fooled her followers and other celebrities who were quick to congratulate her.'

Kefilwe Mabote’s parents

Kefilwe may be a local public figure, but details on her parents are limited. We know that her mother, Matlhodi Dorothy Mabote, passed away on December 30, 2020. The public figure announced her mother's passing online and received condolences from fans and loved ones.

What does Kefilwe Mabote do for a living?

Kefilwe Mabote is best known as a content creator and influencer who has worked with various big brands, including Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel. Apart from that, Kefilwe is also an entrepreneur.

According to East Coast Radio, Kefilwe launched FEYTH in 2021, a luxury women’s suit brand. This report came despite some online rumours swirling that the influencer's lifestyle is, at least partly, funded by a man. Of the allegation, Kefilwe said:

'It couldn’t be further from the truth. I work really hard and put in the hours.'

Kefilwe Mabote's book

Apart from being a beloved local media figure, Kefilwe is also an author. Her book, titled Kefilwe Mabote: Influencer de Luxe, is described as 'a candid autobiography-cum-guide to becoming an influencer'.

The book details Kefilwe's life, from her humble beginnings in Soweto all the way through to her experiences in the fashion capital of Milan, along with everything in between. brands.

Kefilwe Mabote’s house

The influencer's success is demonstrated through her upmarket home in the upscale suburb of Sandton, Gauteng. Briefly previously reported on Kefilwe's home, which was newly renovated as of June 2024.

Fans were quick to point out how the home was luxurious with a comfortable feel, and the influencer captioned the Instagram post of her newly-renovated home as:

'Renovation season part 2! I’ve been in full-on hibernation mode, diving deep into the intricacies of interior design. Naturally, my home became my personal showroom! Roped in @wall__interiorssa to transform my walls and ceilings and furniture magic is courtesy of @collaro_furniture . My passion for interior décor is alive and well! What do you think of the new vibes?'

Social media profiles

As of July 5, 2024, Kefilwe Mabote’s TikTok has 273.9K followers. Her Instagram page has 1.6 million followers, and Kefilwe's X (Twitter) page has 96.4K followers. The media influencer also has a YouTube channel under her full name, Kefilwe Faith Mabote.

Kefilwe Mabote is a well-known and loved social media influencer who has grown her brand through engaging, inspiring, and authentic content. You can keep up with the beloved content creator through her various, ever-growing social media channels.

