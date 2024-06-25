Who is Sinenjabulo Zungu? Get to know the CEO of AmaZulu FC

AmaZulu FC is a South African football team based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Sinenjabulo Zungu is the CEO of AmaZulu FC, but she had various remarkable career milestones before becoming the sporting giant's CEO. Who is Sinenjabulo Zungu?

Sinenjabulo Zungu is the CEO of AmaZulu FC. Photo:@sinezunguntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Born into a family of entrepreneurs, it is no surprise that Sinenjabulo followed in the footsteps of her successful parents and became a successful businesswoman determined to make her mark. Here is Sinenjabulo Zungu's biography summarised before we detail the local public figure's impressive professional milestones and details of her private life.

Sinenjabulo Zungu's bio summary

Full name Sinenjabulo Zungu Birthplace Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Widowed (formerly married to Bonginkosi Ntuli) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Sandile Zungu and Zodwa Zungu (deceased) Children One son Profession Businesswoman and CEO Education The University of Cape Town IE Business School Social media profiles Instagram (public) Instagram (personal) X (Twitter)

Specific facts about the public figure, including Sinenjabulo Zungu’s age, remain unknown despite the AmaZulu CEO being a household name. Although Sinenjabulo has not disclosed specific details about her personal life, what do we know about her life behind the scenes of her commercial success?

Sinenjabulo Zungu’s education

The CEO studied Business Science at the University of Cape Town, where she obtained her Marketing Honours. Sinenjabulo then received an International MBA at the IE Business School in Madrid, Spain.

Who is the husband of Sine Zungu?

Sinenjabulo Zungu’s husband was Bonginkosi Ntuli, a skilled South African soccer player who was a striker for AmaZulu FC. The couple married in 2023 and had their 'white wedding' on September 10, 2023, an elaborate star-studded wedding attended by celebrities and loved ones.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck the couple when Bonginkosi passed away just a few months after their wedding on November 5, 2023, at the young age of 32. SowetanLIVE reported that the soccer star complained of chest pains about a month before his passing, and it was revealed he had cancer, which went undetected until his death.

AmaZulu FC CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu is the daughter of successful entrepreneur Sandile Zungu. Photo: @sinezunguntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Sinenjabulo Xungu related to Sandile Zungu?

Sinenjabulo Zungu is Sandile's daughter. She is part of the family business as the executive director and incumbent CEO of AmaZulu FC. Her roles include stakeholder relations, managing and securing sponsorships and partnerships, marketing, and commercialising the business.

Sandile Zungu is a wealthy South African businessman who is the chairman of Zungu Investment Company and owns AmaZulu FC. He married Nozipho Magubane in June 2022 after his late wife, Zodwa Zungu, died in 2016.

ZiMOJA reported that Sinenjabulo Zungu’s mother, businesswoman Zodwa Zungu, passed away in August 2016 at age 47 following a 10-year-long battle with cancer. Zodwa and Sandile were married for around 25 years before Zodwa's tragic passing.

Sinenjabulo Zungu’s career

Sinenjabulo's former professional milestones are just as impressive as her current title at the football giant. According to her biography on the same AmaZulu website mentioned above, Sinenjabulo's career began following her graduation from the University of Cape Town in 2010.

After completing her studies, the successful businesswoman began her career in outdoor advertising as a marketing analyst. Sinenjabulo was also a representative on the industry board, OHMSA, where she was included in the marketing committee.

Sinenjabulo co-founded a biometric technology business in 2013, a business-to-business reseller of access control systems. In 2015, she joined Tiger Brands and worked in the sales department, overseeing wholesales in the Eastern Cape.

Sinenjabulo became the marketing manager at Qhubeka Forensic Services from the end of 2014 until August 2016. She became the Qhubeka Forensic Services CEO in 2017 and maintained this position until June 2021. Sinenjabulo now acts as a non-executive director in the company.

Sinenjabulo Zungu has an impressive work history, from her start-up to a CEO role at another company. Photo: @sinezunguntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

BusinessLIVE profile

BusinessLIVE wrote a profile article on the successful entrepreneur, speaking to Sinenjabulo about her role as CEO of AmaZulu. She highlights how seriously she takes her role, with a focus on growing the football club as a business. Sinenjabulo stated:

'We didn’t come in from a philanthropic angle. This football club is meant to be a business and we are running it as one. We want the club to get recognition locally, continentally and globally.'

Sinenjabulo has a vision for the club, and she believes her passion for making AmaZulu FC an iconic club will keep her going. Sinenjawilllo expressed:

'I believe this club has one of the biggest followings. That’s because the name AmaZulu is backed by people in one of the most populated provinces, the Zulu nation itself. One of the things that I took for granted at first is the giant brand that AmaZulu is. For a long time, it has been a sleeping giant. Now, together with the board, I have the huge responsibility of awakening that giant.'

Sinenjabulo Zungu’s net worth

The AmaZulu CEO's net worth has not been reported or confirmed by an authority source. However, her famous father, Sandile Zungu's net worth has been reported as $13 million.

Sinenjabulo Zungu’s children

The successful businesswoman has one child, a son named Lelo. Famous Durban quoted Sinenjabulo regarding how she juggles being a single parent with a demanding career. Sinenjabulo said:

'I do have a very busy lifestyle. My hours are long. But I was typically a child that was raised by the village. I was brought up by my grandmother, so those good family support structures stretch back to my childhood. Maybe that’s why I love what I do.'

Social media profiles

As of June 21, 2024, Sinenjabulo's public Instagram account has 16K followers. Her private Instagram account is locked but has 545 followers. Her X (Twitter) page has 331 followers.

Sinenjabulo Zungu is best known as the fresh-faced AmaZulu CEO and successful business mogul Sandile Zungu's daughter. However, her impressive work history shows that Sinenjabulo is a formidable force in the business world in her own right, carving a name for herself separate from her business-savvy father.

