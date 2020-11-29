Omuhle Gela’s bio: age, pregnancy, baby daddy, boyfriend, car, profile

Omuhle Gela is a South African actress, model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. She is a franchisee with the Tammy Taylor nail and beauty salon franchise. The lady has acted in popular Mzansi soap operas like Muvhango on SABC2 and Uzalo on SABC1.

Omuhle Gela wearing black and brown hairstyles. Photo: @omuhlegela (modified by author)

Becoming a mother showed actress Omuhle Gela a different side of SA's acting industry. As a result, she developed a passion for empowering young moms and fighting obstacles and policies that hinder mothers from thriving in the TV and film sector as professionals.

Profile summary

Full name Omuhle Makaziwe Gela Gender Female Birthday November 19, 1991 Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 32 years (as of 2023) Birthplace Katlehong, Gauteng, South Africa Residence Sandhurst, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Child 1 Alma mater AFDA film school Alma mater City Varsity Film and Television School Occupation Actress, model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Instagram @omuhlegela

Omuhle Gela's biography

Actress Omuhle Makaziwe Gela was born and raised in Katlehong township, southeast of Johannesburg, in the Gauteng province of South Africa. Growing up, she wanted to be a performer, either an actress or a singer.

How old is Omuhle Gela?

Omuhle Gela's age is 32 years as of 2023. The Mzansi actress was born on November 19, 1991.

Is Omuhle Gela Xhosa?

The South African actress/model has never publicly disclosed her ancestral background but has occasionally worn Xhosa traditional attire.

Omuhle wearing black and yellow dresses. Photo: @omuhlegela (modified by author)

Educational background

She attended primary and secondary schools in Johannesburg, then went to the AFDA film school in 2010 to study Live Performance and Production. Afterward, Omuhle studied at the City Varsity Film and Television School in Cape Town from 2011 to 2012.

Acting career

As a child, Omuhle Gela hosted a kids' TV program titled KiDEO. After that, she began acting on stage at age 14. Her first TV series was Mzansi Magic soapie Zabalaza Seasons 1 to 3.

Gela started as a recurring character before being promoted to the main cast in Season 2. The actress has played in other famous South African TV series like Muvhango and Uzalo.

Being part of SABC2's Muhvango soapie as Busi Motsamani was the big break for Gela's career. Nonetheless, the actress quit the show in 2015 to explore other things. She was replaced by actress Bontle Sithole, who later left the show to continue with her studies.

Why did Omuhle Gela leave Uzalo?

The actress left the series in November 2022 after the terms of her contract allegedly changed after she moved from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal for the show.

Gela enjoys breakfast and wine at different restaurants. Photo: @omuhlegela (modified by author)

Most of her fans were heartbroken by the headline "Omuhle Gela leaves Uzalo." Stained Glass shared a statement with TshisaLIVE:

Omuhle Gela, who portrays the role of Nomaswazi Magwaza will no longer be part of SABC 1's hit show Uzalo due to not agreeing to contractual terms. We will update you about future developments regarding this. Stained Glass wishes to thank Omuhle once again for being a part of our family, and we wish her success in her future endeavors.

Meanwhile, the actress posted on her Instagram timeline:

I’ve made the decision to leave the show with immediate effect; everything said in this article is 100% true and I have nothing further to add or dispute.

Omuhle Gela TV shows

The table below lists all TV series Gela has acted in and the roles she played:

TV series Role The Mommy Club - Season 2 Guest Star Broken Vows - Season 1 Mbali Ndlovu Generations - Season 1 Guest Star I Love South Africa - Season 2 Celebrity Family Member - Herself Imposter - Season 1 Lerato Muvhango - Season 1 Busi Motsamai Ring of Lies - Season 2 Zuki Taxi Ride - Season 1 Beauty The Queen - Season 4 Khumbuzile Tshisa - Season 3 Guest Star Umbuso - Season 1 Xola Uzalo - Season 8 Nomaswazi Magwaza Umlilo - Season 4 Andile Simelane Umlilo - Season 3 Andile Simelane Umlilo - Season 2 Andile Simelane Umlilo - Season 1 Andile Simelane Zabalaza (2013) - Season 3 MyGirl Zabalaza (2013) - Season 2 MyGirl Zabalaza (2013) - Season 1 MyGirl

Omuhle Gela as an entrepreneur

Omuhle Gela's Twenty Swimwear line was launched in 2014. The business sells unique designer summer outfits online. On top of this, the actress opened the Tammy Taylor The Well Centre in Ballitoville, Durban, in May 2022. The salon and beauty centre is part of the Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa franchise, which Melany Viljoen owns. There are over 100 Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa salons in different locations countrywide.

Is Omuhle Gela pregnant?

Actress is not pregnant in 2023. Omuhle Gela's pregnancy news made headlines in September 2020 when she tweeted:

I'm too black to announce my pregnancy a few weeks after finding out, or post due dates on Instagram. Miss me.

The actress welcomed her bundle of joy on September 6, 2020, and posted a picture of herself carrying her newborn baby on Instagram.

Omuhle walks with her baby in a stroller (L) and leans in front of a white SUV (L). Photo: @omuhlegela (modified by author)

After appearing as a guest star on Showmax's The Mommy Club, Omuhle had an interview with TshisaLIVE, where she talked about her motherhood experience, the challenges career moms face in the TV and film industry, and her desire to empower mothers. The actress said:

I'm in awe that the Lord has given me such a beautiful responsibility of being a mother. The journey is not easy, and it inspired me to create a platform for mothers called 'Moms Day Off,' where, as women, we unwind and celebrate motherhood over a drink or two.

She added:

The TV and film industry in South Africa is not necessarily the easiest to break into. Even more, there is a bigger challenge to cement yourself as a seasoned professional, even harder as a mother. At times, the problems are segmented, and as a young black female thespian, the gatekeepers of the industry are not always as kind to us.

Who is Omuhle Gela's baby daddy?

The Mzansi actress had a child in 2020 with a man she had been in a relationship with for seven years. She denied rumors that mentioned business tycoons Auswell Mashaba and his son, Nsovo Mashaba, as the possible fathers of her daughter. Additionally, Tsonga business magnate Nsovo Mashaba publicly denied ever dating the actress and being the father of her baby girl.

Gela wearing black and white attire. Photo: @omuhlegela (modified by author)

Who is Omuhle Gela's boyfriend?

Fans believe the Mzansi actress is single because she has kept her love life private since becoming a mother. Omuhle Gela was romantically linked to various men in the past, including South African DJ Lulo Cafe and entrepreneur Nsovo Mashaba and his father, Auswell Mashaba.

Omuhle Gela's house

The actress revealed in 2021 through her Instagram story that she owns a double-storey house in Sandhurst, Johannesburg.

Omuhle Gela's car

In December 2019, the Mzansi actress bought herself a Mercedes Benz worth over R1.7 million as a late birthday gift for turning 29. Her followers and fellow celebrities like Connie Ferguson, Samkelo Ndlovu, and Ayanda Thabethe congratulated her.

How did Omuhle Gela become rich?

The actress refuted claims that a "blesser" or "sponsor" finances her lavish life. She that she has a degree and two paying jobs.

Do Thuso Mbedu and Omuhle Gela look alike?

Some fans believe actresses have a striking resemblance, while others have a contrary opinion. Below is a collage of both actresses:

Omuhle Gela in long hair (L) and Thuso Mbedu in short-dyed hair (L). Photo: @omuhlegela, @thuso.mbedu (modified by author)

Omuhle Gela's body surgery

In 2019, the actress revealed in an interview on Metro FM with Thomas & Pearl had breast augmentation surgery. She said:

I was so flat-chested, but there was nothing wrong with it. I don't like big b*oobs, even now. I just did a C-cup. I didn't want to have big b*oobs, but it's something I've always wanted to do, and I just kept procrastinated, and I said I was going to do it after having kids, but the kids aren't coming, so.

The process was painful, but she was happy with her decision.

Who hacked Omuhle Gela's social media?

In 2020, a close friend allegedly hacked the actress' social media accounts after a misunderstanding as revenge. Taking to Instagram, she said:

So, long story short, unfortunately, someone who had access to my personal information, passwords, and devices because of our trusted work relationship was unhappy with a little hiccup we had and went as far as accessing my social media platforms.

She added:

(This person) texted a few people and direct messaged people on my personal accounts and other fake accounts using one of my personal email addresses and my devices she had access to because of work. They went as far as using personal information they knew about me to cause a stir, asked one person for money, and offended a few people.

Gela promised to file a lawsuit against the character after consulting her legal team.

Gela wearing black-patterned attire. Photo: @omuhlegela (modified by author)

What happened to Omuhle Gela?

The actress apologized for making xenophobic remarks to The Mommy Club's Nunurai (a Zimbabwean businesswoman) and her country's capital city, Bulawayo, after being asked about her daughter's paternity. Gela's daughter's paternity has been a much-talked-about topic online since the child's birth.

Social media presence

Omuhle Gela's Instagram page, @omuhlegela, has 1.1 million followers, while her Twitter account, @Omuhle_Gela, has 126.5k followers as of November 2023.

Facts about Omuhle Gela

She loves fancy holiday trips and wears the latest clothing designs.

Omuhle often posts her glamorous lifestyle on Instagram.

She has traveled to many places, including the Victoria Falls in Zambia.

The actress can Deejay.

Omuhle Gela has made a name for herself in the South African entertainment industry as one of the most popular actresses. She aspires to bring a positive change in Mzansi by advocating for career mums working in the film and TV industry.

