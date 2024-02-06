Meet Mona Gucci, famous Ghanaian presenter: 7 fascinating facts

Mona Gucci is a well-known Ghanaian media personality, businesswoman, and self-proclaimed lawyer. She gained popularity across Ghana because of her controversial statements and feuds with famous media personalities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Shatta Wale, and Gh Mouthpiece.

Mona Gucci has been accused of lying about her credentials and background, especially her claim of being an immigration lawyer in the United States. She has also been in several legal troubles, including visa fraud and the defamation case she lost against actress Yvonne Nelson.

Full name Monalisa Abigail Semeha Other names Adwoa Broni, Queen Mother Date of birth January 31, 1988 Age 36 years as of 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Kpando, Fesi, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Never been married Children Son Jaden Education Labone Secondary School, Ghana Institute of Journalism Massachusetts School of Law (Bachelor of Law) Profession Television and radio host, self-proclaimed lawyer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Who is Mona Gucci?

Mona Gucci is a renowned Ghanaian media presenter and self-proclaimed attorney. She previously hosted the Link Up show on Kantanka TV before resigning after her feud with Afia Schwarzenegger affected Katanka TV's owner, Apostle Kwadow Safo Kantanka.

She joined Media General's TV3 as their new presenter in April 2021 and currently has a show on Onua TV. In 2015, she established an entertainment company called MonaPhil Entertainment. She was the company's CEO and used to organize events for Ghanaian artists to perform in the United States.

Mona is currently the vice president of MarWus Entertainment Inc. She is also the marketing and public relations manager at Pinamang Cosmetics.

What is Mona Gucci's real name?

The television presenter was born Monalisa Abigail Semeha on January 31, 1988 (36 years old in 2024) at Burna Camp in Kpando Fesi, the Volta Region of Ghana. Her father works in the military, and she is the fourth-born of five children. She grew up in Ghana before relocating to the United States.

Mona Gucci's education

The activist is an alumnus of Labone Secondary School, where she graduated in 2002. She later enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Did Mona Gucci attend the Massachusetts School of Law?

During a previous appearance on the United Showbiz program on UTV, she revealed that she obtained her Bachelor of Law degree (LL.B. Hons) from the Massachusetts School of Law in Andover, United States. When prompted by the panellists to explain her career choices, she said her family values education over showbiz.

Our family doesn't support the desire to be an entertainer. You must make education a priority because we are brilliant. As a result, I was doing both simultaneously.

Her claim divided the internet, with some asking her to produce certificates and graduation pictures. Mona later took to Facebook in a since-deleted post to call out United Showbiz for trying to conspire against her.

What baffled me on the United Showbiz yesterday... was they forgot who they were tryna conspire against? MONA GUCCI?? How can y'all stoop this low? Now am forced to open keys n shake tables.

Is Mona Gucci a lawyer?

She revealed on United Showbiz that she was an immigration lawyer in the United States but could not practice it in Ghana. She practised for about three years before switching to a media career.

In 2017, she interned at Abigail Williams and Co., a law firm in Worcester, Massachusetts. Her boss, Abigail Williams, faced bar investigations in 2018 after being accused of defrauding her clients of over $124,000. The law firm was forced to shut down.

Mona Gucci's husband

The media personality has never been married but has been in several relationships. It is unclear if she is dating anyone at the moment. In August 2023, she described her ideal man on live radio, revealing she was seeking an unconventional partner.

How many children does Mona Gucci have?

The media personality reportedly has four children but only flaunts her son Jaden, whose father is American. Her daughter Shennel Hamidu turned to the streets and is allegedly a drug addict. Gucci has not commented on the claims that she abandoned her three kids.

Mona Gucci and Yvonne Nelson defamation suit

In May 2020, Mona Gucci prompted actress Yvonne Nelson to file a defamation lawsuit against her. The decision came after the media personality said during a Neat FM interview that Yvonne, among other female celebrities, was a slay queen who engaged in immoral activities to sustain her lifestyle.

Yvonne's team asked Mona to retract her statements, but she went on social media to say she would not apologize and dared the actress to take her to court. Despite her internet claims, Mona never showed up to court when summoned.

In December 2021, an Accra High Court presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyandu found Mona Gucci guilty of making malicious statements and awarded Yvonne Nelson GH¢500,000. Gucci was also ordered to apologize to the actress.

Mona Gucci's visa fraud

In November 2023, the presenter was taken to court after allegedly scamming a trader, Comfort Obiri, GH¢103,400. She had promised to secure US visas for her and three other people. She was charged with defrauding by false pretence.

Mona pleaded not guilty during her appearance before Accra Circuit Court. She was granted bail of GH¢200,000 with one surety. The case is still in court.

Mona Gucci's top 7 facts

She was born to a military father at Burna Camp in Kpando Fesi, the Volta Region of Ghana. She is the fourth of five children. She has a son called Jaden. Mona claimed she practised as an immigration lawyer in the United States and quit before relocating to Ghana. She allegedly obtained her Bachelor of Law from the Massachusetts School of Law in Andover. She worked as an event organizer and CEO at MonaPhil Entertainment while residing in the United States. She was ordered by an Accra High Court to pay actress Yvonne Nelson GH¢500,000 after making defamatory statements.

Mona Gucci is among Ghana's most influential media personalities, although controversies are marring her legacy in the industry. Her social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok, are currently private.

