Who is Chef Amaury Guichon's wife? Is he still married?

Amaury Guichon is a French-Swiss pastry chef known for his chocolate sculptures and designs. He gained fame as a contestant on the Who Will Be the Next Great Pastry Chef reality show in 2013. He came third in the competition but was able to capitalize on the exposure and build a personal brand. Read on for more about Chef Amaury Guichon's wife and other aspects of his life.

Amaury Guichon is a renowned French-Swiss pastry chef known for making chocolate sculptures. Photo: @amauryguichon on Instagram (modified by author)

Cannes-born Amaury became the youngest executive pastry chef in Paris at 21. He went on to become the host of the highly successful School of Chocolate, an 8-episode reality series on Netflix. His remarkable artistry in making chocolate masterpieces has earned him millions of fans worldwide.

Amaury Guichon's profiles summary and bio

Full name Amaury Guichon Date of birth 15th March 1991 Age 32 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Cannes, France Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality French/Swiss Language French, English Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Single Ex-wife Tattoo artist and photographer Fiona Bergson Career Pastry chef, masterclass instructor, reality TV personality Known for Making chocolate sculptures Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok Website amauryguicho.com thepastryacademy.com

Is Amaury Guichon married?

Is Amaury Guichon still married? The French-Swiss pastry chef is not married but was previously married to Fiona Bergson. The former couple tied the knot in December 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown after several years of dating and had plans to have a bigger second wedding in Canada.

Who is Chef Amaury Guichon's ex-wife?

Amaury Guichon's ex-partner, Fiona, is a photographer and tattoo parlour owner. She started gaining interest in tattoos as a teenager and opened her first parlour, Imperial Tattoo Connexion, in Montreal, Canada, when she was 21. You can view Fiona Bergson's art collection on her social media pages and website.

Fiona Bergson's tattoos and photography business has expanded to the United States. She used to manage her ex-husband and was the director of International Operations for The Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon in Las Vegas.

Fiona and Amaury tied the knot in December 2020 but later broke up. Photo: @amansharma0786 on Twitter, @fionabergson on Instagram (modified by author)

Fiona Bergson's age

Tattoo artist Fiona Bergson was born on 1st April 1995 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She is 28 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Fiona Bergson's facts

Fiona has tattoos, but her ex-husband, Amaury, has no ink.

She is fluent in French and English.

She is dating pastry chef Francois Delaire, who currently works as an executive pastry chef at The Peninsula Hong Kong.

Does Amaury Guichon have kids?

The internationally acclaimed pastry chef does not have children. He has not been seen with someone else since parting ways with Fiona.

What nationality is Amaury Guichon?

Amaury Guichon has a Swiss mother and a French father. Photo: @jensainty on Twitter (modified by author)

Amaury Guichon holds French nationality. He was born in Cannes, France, on 15th March 1991 and raised in the Haute-Savoie region of France, neighbouring the French-speaking area of Switzerland.

He relocated to Cannes, France, at 14 to work in savoury at the Ecole Hoteliere Savoie Leman. Amaury moved to the United States in 2014 after being invited to work at Jean-Phillippe Maury's Patisserie in Las Vegas.

How does Amaury Guichon make money?

He earns from his career as a celebrity pastry chef. His first culinary arts job was in savoury before discovering his passion for pastry. After working for top chefs in France and the United States, he decided to branch out independently in 2017.

In February 2023, he was unveiled as the new judge of Australia's MasterChef: Dessert Masters series alongside celebrity food critic Melissa Leong.

Amaury Guichon was the host of the School of Chocolate Netflix series. Photo: @nixumbriel on Twitter (modified by author)

Amaury Guichon and his ex-wife, Fiona Guichon, were incredible together as work partners and as a married couple. Their success in their respective careers is attributed to their hard work and unmatched talent, although they are no longer together.

