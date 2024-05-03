Free State will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Bafana and Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024

It will be the first time the city will hose the national side since Bafana’s 2-1 victory over France in the 2010 World Cup

Local football fans applauded the organisation for bringing international football back to the Free State

Bafana will host Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 in Free State. Image: SAFA.net - South African Football Association

Safa announced that Bafana will play in the Free State for the first time since 2010 when they face Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

The association announced the venue on Thursday, 2 May, and coach Hugo Broos will be hoping to have a full squad available, including Al Ahly star Percy Tau.

Bafana will return to Free State

SAFA announced via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking on the SAFA website, CEO Dr Thulani Ngwenya confirmed the match will take place while president Danny Jordaan is looking to build a new stadium in the Northern Cape.

Ngwenya said:

“We are looking forward to playing this match in Bloemfontein, and we appeal to the fans to come out in numbers to support the team. The fans play such a crucial role for the players, and a packed Free State Stadium would serve as a fantastic boost for them."

Mzansi fans are excited about Bafana match

Local football fans took to social media to express their excitement for the match between Bafana and Zimbabwe while many promised to turn up at the stadium.

Thando Molefe is happy:

"This where the games must go. To the people."

Makoza John is excited:

"I can't wait for that day."

Sereko Moroe thanked Safa:

"Finally, SAFA remembers that there are football lovers in FS."

Lisco Meman Lisco Memani will be there:

"I will buy my tickets."

Doughlas Mothasa backed the decision:

"Wonderful."

Bafana will be the first test for new Nigeria coach

As reported by Briefly News, newly-appointed Nigeria coach Finidi George will face Bafana in his first match in charge of the Super Eagles on Monday, 3 June 2024.

The former international midfielder replaced José Peserio and is tasked to guide Nigeria through the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers.

