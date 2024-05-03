Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says his club still has to work hard to secure second place in the PSL and a spot in the CAF Champions League

The Winelands-based side set a new club record of 49 points after beating Lamonteville Golden Arrows on Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Football fans are impressed with Stellenbosch this season, and they cannot wait to see Barker’s side light up the Champions League

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is aiming for the CAF Champions League. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Winelands-based side Stellenbosch FC are flying high this season but coach Steve Barker says there is still a lot to do before they can secure a place in the CAF Champions League.

After beating Lamonteville Golden Arrows 3-0 on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, Stellies extended their record unbeaten run in the league and are second on the PSL log with four games left.

Stellenbosch FC are aiming high

Stellies will face Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, as confirmed by the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the players are heavily motivated to secure a spot in the Champions League, while Barker has backed forward Iqraam Rayners to scoop the top PSL awards.

The source said:

"The boys are fully focused on keeping their good run of form in the league going, but there is also the matter of the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Sundowns this weekend. We all want the best for this club, and getting into the Champions League will be a dream come true."

Barker has four games left to secure second place in the PSL while they currently hold a three-point lead over third-place Orlando Pirates.

Fans are impressed with Stellies

After 25 matches unbeaten, Stellies has set the local football scene alight, and fans say they side will be a welcomed edition to the Champions League.

Mangiwe Mbumba is proud:

"Shappa boyz, proud of you."

Lesibana Ramokolo says Stellies are a danger:

"Stellenbosch is a serious problem to Pirates ambitions, and Rayners is a serious problem to Mabasa's ambitions."

Sandile Mtshali is impressed:

"Stellenbosch very hot."

Bonga Dyrektah Ntimbane backs Stellies:

"I would like them to keep it up, and represent the country with the champions next season in the Champions League."

Mthulisi Cele is a fan:

"We will be well represented in Africa."

Stellenbosch FC will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup

As reported by Briefly News, the draw for the Nedbank Cup semi-finals has pitted Stellenbosch FC against newly-crowned PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The match will take place on Sunday, 5 May 2024, while defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Chippa United on Saturday, 4 May in the other semi-final.

