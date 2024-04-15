Chippa United defeated TS Galaxy 2-0 to advance into the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and are drawn against defending champions Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who are chasing a clean sweep of trophies this season, will face second-placed PSL side Stellenbosch FC in the other semi-final

Fans are looking forward to the matches while the PSL announced the final will take place at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 1 June 2024

Steve Barker's Stellenbosch will face Sundowns while Pirates boss José Riveiro has been drawn to play Chippa in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals. Image: Stellenbosch FC / Orlando Pirates Football Club

Local football fans are looking forward to the end of the Nedbank Cup after two exciting matches were drawn for the semi-final stage.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Chippa United, while PSL high-flyers Stellenbosch FC will take on Mamelodi Sundowns for a ticket to the final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Following the draw, the PSL announced the final will take place at the Mbombela Stadium, while the date and venue for the semi-finals are yet to be announced.

The Nedbank Cup semi-final draw has been made

The draw for the Nedbank Cup and final venue can be seen in the tweet below:

Sundowns added to their hectic match schedule by beating Tuks 4-3 via a penalty shootout on Friday, 12 April and they will face Stellies, who beat SuperSport United 4-0.

Chippa United was impressive in their 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy and will now face defending champion Pirates, who endured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, 13 April.

Fans pick their favourites

After the draw, local football fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming matches, and some even made some predictions.

Bombastic Ruralboy thinks it will be a Pirates v Stellies final:

"Pirates versus Stellenbosch FC in the Final. A great game of football not to be missed."

Mandala Blessings Harawa cannot wait for Sundowns' match:

"Very interesting fixtures. Want to see something Sundowns v Stellies."

Letlamoreng Ngwana Ausi Sarah backs the underdogs:

"A Chippa vs Stellenbosch final would be great."

Nditsheni Wa Bucs Norman-Mufamadi backs the Bucs:

"Another final for Bucs."

Kamogelo David is a Sundowns fan:

"Sundowns is winning this one."

Thobile Malo picks his game to watch:

"Good luck, Pirates, but what a game, Sundowns and Stellies."

Alifantica Mose makes a prediction:

The end of the road for Chilli boys and Sundowns. This might be Stellenbosch's season, but they have to work hard to beat Pirates in Mbombela in the finals."

Bongani Ndima backs the Winelands side:

"Good luck Stellenbosch."

Milton Mgijimi predicts a rare loss:

"Stellies will be the first team to defeat Sundowns in a cup competition this season."

Prince Mashabela Ramogale thinks Pirates will prove their worth:

"Tough draw, but that's what champions are made from!! Good luck, Buccaneers #OnceAndAlways."

AmaZulu coach blames the referees

As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin said bad refereeing cost his side a place in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

AmaZului lost 4-2 to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 13 April 2024, but the coach says a questionable penalty awarded to the Bucs changed the match.

