Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says his players are exhausted as they prepare for their second game in four days against Moroka Swallows on Monday, 15 April 2024

The Masandawana only managed three goals in their last five matches yet are on course to win the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League titles

Downs’ fans are impressed with the side’s winning mentality despite their hectic match schedule this season

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said both he and his side are exhausted. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says the team's blunt performances in recent matches resulted from the team's hectic match schedule, which has left them 'exhausted'.

The Pretoria side needed penalties to avoid an upset against Tuks in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Friday, 12 April 2024, and they are set to face Moroka Swallows in a PSL match on Monday, 15 April.

Rhulani Mokwena bemoans match schedule

Sundowns trained on Sunday for the match against Swallows, as confirmed via the tweet below:

Speaking to The Citizen, Mokwena, who recently blasted the PSL for the match schedule, said he has had little time to prepare his squad for the upcoming matches.

Mokwena said:

“At the moment, they must be exhausted because I am also exhausted, and I think the most important thing now is recovery. The last session, I only had 10 minutes with them on the pitch, and the rest of the time, they were in the massage room.”

Following the match against Swallows, Sundowns will travel to Tunisia to face Espérance in the CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

Sundowns fans praise their tired players

While Sundowns face a hectic match schedule, their fans have praised their winning mentality as the side continues to press for the PSL, Nedbank and CAF Champions League titles.

Thulani Shabangu gives credit to the players:

"We had one day to recover, no day to rest, one day to prepare for tomorrow. The character and work ethic of this team is incredible. Credits to the players, technical team and management. The team is something else."

Lethola Nyakaneb backs Sundowns:

"Good luck Masandawana."

Koketso Dongo Mafereka says Sundowns are tired:

Yeah, No, guys, our players don’t rest, Yhoo. Training even on Sundays. You can tell with the performance that the guys are tired."

Herman Skosana praises Sundowns:

"You guys have the most difficult task. I wonder how you found it to get the desired results. Regardless of the process, you come through with a win. Champion mentality of this team is marvelous."

Robert Magaleta says the players deserve a rest:

"I guess the guys are physically drained. If only the season can end and let them rest."

Mamelodi Sundowns are living in God's grace

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says the side is living in God's grace after getting favourable referee decisions in their recent matches.

Sundowns were granted a controversial penalty against Cape Town Spurs even though the foul happened outside the box while they also benefitted from VAR in the CAF Champions League.

