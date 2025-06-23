Orlando Pirates have released a documentary trailer set to air on 27 July, spotlighting the club beyond the pitch

The trailer features former coach José Riveiro addressing questions about Monnapule Saleng, sparking fan reactions

The release coincides with the appointment of new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, marking a new chapter for the team

Orlando Pirates released the official trailer for their upcoming documentary series, set to air on 27 July at 21:00 on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) and SuperSport (Channel 202) in a simulcast.

The trailer offers a look inside the club beyond football and has drawn strong reactions from fans on social media, especially a scene involving player Monnapule Saleng. The teaser raised questions about off-field issues and player management.

Fans respond to Saleng moment in trailer

Fans reacted to a scene where former coach José Riveiro questions Saleng's condition. Many see this as a chance to understand the winger's absence and form issues last season.

Manqoba

"Beautiful visuals can't wait for this"

Masterpiece

"So Saleng was kicked because he was not oright? 😂😭😭😂"

Rendani

"Maybe we blamed the club too soon about Saleng"

Abe

"Can I talk about Saleng, can I speak about Saleng?” 😂😭🔥kubi"

Benzo

"Can I speak about Saleng?” 😳😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣 Finally the truth is about to come out"

Neo

"The graphics team never disappoint, that Saleng inset at the end is gold"

Ben

"That last part Jose asking if Saleng is alright 😭???????"

Cof

"This is the same program that they were bashing Lorch."

Dino

"Now I'm interested in that Saleng part"

Linked to Pirates’ new coach appointment

The trailer was released hours after Orlando Pirates confirmed Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach. Ouaddou has international experience and a reputation for tactical clarity. He takes over a team facing both ambition and internal challenges.

Ouaddou, 46, brings a wealth of experience gathered from multiple roles across Europe and Africa. He started his coaching career in France as a youth coach at AS Nancy (2014-2015) before serving as assistant manager there until 2019. In 2020, he was the assistant coach of the Algeria national team, gaining valuable insight at the international level.

The series offers fans a closer look at the club during this period of change.

Riveiro admired Saleng despite friction

According to Soccer Laduma, Riveiro had plans for Saleng and hoped to keep him at the club, provided he signed a new deal. A source told the publication:

"It is without a doubt that he is one of the players whose talent the coach admires and the coach would love to have him in the team again."

Saleng’s form and role at the club have been under scrutiny all season. His absence has divided fans, with some calling for his return and others suggesting Pirates have moved on.

