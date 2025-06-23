Orlando Pirates have appointed Abdeslam Ouaddou as new head coach, signalling a fresh start for the club

Ouaddou brings UEFA Pro License experience and a track record across Europe and Africa, including a recent Congolese League Cup win

Known for possession-based football and youth development, he aims to redefine Pirates’ playing style and restore their championship ambitions

Orlando Pirates have officially named Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach, signalling a fresh direction for the club as they aim to reclaim Premier Soccer League (PSL) glory.

Inside Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Coaching Journey: Orlando Pirates' New Tactical Mind

Source: Instagram

A coaching journey across continents

Ouaddou, 46, brings a wealth of experience gathered from multiple roles across Europe and Africa. He started his coaching career in France as a youth coach at AS Nancy (2014-2015) before serving as assistant manager there until 2019. In 2020, he was assistant coach of the Algeria national team, gaining valuable insight at international level.

Since then, Ouaddou has managed several African clubs, including MC Oudja in Morocco (2021-2022), Loto FC in Benin (2021-2023), AS Vita Club in the Democratic Republic of Congo (2024), where he won the Congolese League Cup, and South Africa’s Gallants earlier in 2025 before his current appointment at Orlando Pirates.

UEFA Pro license and tactical approach

A UEFA Pro License holder, Ouaddou prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation and is known for his disciplined, possession-based style of play. As a former Morocco international centre-back with over 60 caps, he combines defensive solidity with modern tactical principles.

Mixed record but clear ambition

His coaching statistics include a Premier Soccer League average points-per-match (PPM) of 1.6 in recent spells, including 4 wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses in the Premiership. Despite mixed results, Ouaddou’s career shows steady progression and a growing reputation for building teams from the ground up.

A new identity for the Buccaneers

Ouaddou’s appointment is more than a change of coach—it represents Orlando Pirates’ commitment to evolving their football philosophy. His track record of nurturing young talent and implementing tactical discipline aligns with the club’s vision for sustainable success domestically and continentally.

The road ahead for Pirates

The challenge is clear: Ouaddou must translate his experience and ideas into trophies and consistency for the Buccaneers. With passionate support and high expectations, the new coach’s tenure will be closely scrutinised as he seeks to restore Pirates to the summit of South African football.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s journey from youth coach in France to head coach of one of South Africa’s biggest clubs reflects a career built on ambition and adaptability. The Buccaneers are ready for a new chapter under his leadership.

