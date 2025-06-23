The Mamelodi Sundowns loanee, Thembinkosi Lorch, has been Wydad Casablanca’s standout performer, scoring against Juventus and impressing against Manchester City

With reports suggesting he won’t return to the Brazilians, Lorch is attracting interest from Wydad and clubs across North Africa and beyond

Despite being 31, Lorch’s form has sparked talk of a potential switch to Europe following his resurgence on the global stage

Thembinkosi Lorch is enjoying a remarkable resurgence at the FIFA Club World Cup, reigniting his career on the global stage while on loan at Wydad Casablanca from Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite Wydad’s early elimination from the tournament, the 31-year-old has been a standout figure, scoring the club’s only goal in a 4-1 loss to Juventus and delivering a top performance in their opener against Manchester City.

Lorch’s consistent form in the USA has drawn attention, with speculation growing around his next move. His future with Sundowns remains uncertain, and there's growing belief he may have played his final game for the South African champions.

"He's Alive Again" : Lorch Backed for Big Move After Club World Cup Heroics

Source: Getty Images

Calls for permanent move away from Sundowns

Former Orlando Pirates teammate Jackson Mabokgwane believes Lorch should not return to Sundowns, citing the player’s visible joy and renewed energy at Wydad. While the Moroccan club is reportedly keen to retain him beyond his loan, interest is also mounting from clubs in North Africa and further afield.

There are whispers within football circles that Lorch’s impressive displays could open the door to Europe, a move that many feel would mark a fitting next chapter for a player who has faced both career highs and personal challenges.

European door not closed just yet

Although Lorch is in the latter stages of his playing career, turning 32 next year, his sharpness and hunger have not gone unnoticed. The Club World Cup platform has offered him the visibility he has long been seeking, and should he deliver again in the upcoming fixture against UAE side Al Ain, more suitors may come calling.

Wydad are out of the running for a knockout spot, but the final group clash offers Lorch one more opportunity to showcase his value. His attacking flair, experience, and work ethic have been praised in Morocco, and his performances may have rekindled interest beyond the continent.

Sundowns exit looking increasingly likely

Reports suggest that Lorch is not in Mamelodi Sundowns’ plans for the upcoming season. With Wydad and several other clubs circling, a permanent departure appears likely. For a player once thought to be fading from the spotlight, the Club World Cup has become a timely platform to remind the football world of his quality.

Lorch’s luxury lifestyle and R85 million net worth

