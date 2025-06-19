Thembinkosi Lorch has earned accolades from two former Bafana Bafana stars Shaun Bartlett and Bongani Khumalo following his standout performance in Wydad Athletic Club's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States

The Mamelodi Sundowns loanee's display on the field was widely praised by football fans and pundits despite his side's defeat against the English Premier League giants

The Bafana Bafana legends analysed the former Orlando Pirates star's performance, noting that his contribution was a bright spot for the Moroccan giants, even in defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Thembinkosi Lorch has earned well-deserved praise from two Bafana Bafana legends after his impressive display in Wydad Athletic Club's 2-0 loss to Manchester City at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

The South African international started the match, and his performance was on everyone's lips despite Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku scoring to give the English Premier League champions the deserved win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 31-year-old almost scored a goal of the tournament contender when he nearly caught Ederson off his line with a long-range effort from his half. He also created Wydad's best chance of the match when he floored Manchester City's new signing, Tijjani Reijnders, to set up Cassius Mailula.

Bafana legends praise Lorch's display against Man City

After the match, former Bafana Bafana stars Shaun Bartlett and Bongani Khumalo were full of praise for Thembinkosi Lorch’s impressive performance on the global stage.

“He had a productive outing,” Bartlett said during a post-match discussion on SuperSport TV.

“I was a bit disappointed when he was taken off, though I understand they were managing his minutes. Overall, he gave it his all, he was everywhere on the pitch, taking shots from range, influencing play, and even creating a great first-half chance for Cassius Mailula.

“It’s just unfortunate that Wydad couldn’t find that final product.”

Khumalo echoed Bartlett’s assessment, agreeing that resting Lorch was a smart tactical move with more fixtures set to be played in the competition and that he will remain crucial in their chance to secure a place in the next round.

“He had a fantastic start; there’s no doubt he’s a key player for Wydad,” Khumalo said.

“If he stays fit, he’ll be vital going forward. I think the coach made the right call to save his legs for the upcoming matches against Juventus and Al Ain.

“City were already ahead, the game had lost some intensity, so it made sense to preserve his energy. In tournament football, matches come fast, every three days, so staying fresh is crucial.”

Lorch's future at Wydad Athletic Club

The former Orlando Pirates star joined Wydad AC on loan in the January transfer window when Rulani Mokwena was still at the club.

Mokwena bid farewell to the Red Castle at the end of the season, but Lorch remained at the club, and he's participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, with decisions about a permanent move from Sundowns to be discussed at the end of the competition.

