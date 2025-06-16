Bafana Bafana B were left heartbroken after failing to reclaim the COSAFA Cup, stumbling to a 3-0 defeat against defending champions Angola on Sunday afternoon.

The South African national team were the favourites heading into the final but were humbled by a brace from Laurindo Aurélio and a wonderful free kick from Milson at the Free State Stadium.

Why Bafana Lost to Angola in the COSAFA Cup Final

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo, in a chat with Briefly News, explained why Bafana Bafana B lost to the defending champions despite being the better side in both halves of the tie.

"South Africa did well enough to win the game, but they were the cause of their problems," he said.

"I might have judged wrongly, but I think South Africa thought it might be business as usual ahead of the final as they were playing at home and had been the better side since the start of the competition.

"The three goals scored by Angola came as a result of Bafana Bafana defenders slacking. Ime Okon and Aden McCarthy should've done a better job.

"Another issue for Vela Khumalo's side is scoring. They created some chances that could've given them the lead or levelled the scoreline, but they failed to take them.

"Angola didn't create many chances and were not better than South Africa in terms of possession, but they were sharp in attack and utilised their chances. This is the major difference between both teams."

Mbogo singled out Angola forward Laurindo Aurélio for praise, claiming he deserves to win the Player of the Tournament award outright.

"I think the number 19 player for Angola (Laurindo Aurélio) was a thorn in the flesh for South African defenders," the sports analyst added.

"Out of nowhere, he bagged a brace, and I am actually fascinated with the way he plays. It makes it difficult for defenders to pin him down."

