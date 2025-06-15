Bafana Bafana B head coach Vela Khumalo has addressed the reasons behind his team's 3-0 defeat to defending champions Angola in the COSAFA Cup final on Sunday afternoon

Bafana Bafana B head coach Vela Khumalo has explained why his team lost to the defending champions Angola in the COSAFA Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The South African national team were hammered 3-0 by the Sable Antelopes at the Free State Stadium, with Laurindo Dilson Maria Aurélio scoring a brace, while Felício Mendes João Milson scored a beautiful free-kick to cap off a good afternoon for the defending champions.

South Africa were aiming for a sixth COSAFA Cup title, but the Sable Antelopes had other ideas, as they levelled on five titles with the host.

Khumalo explains why SA lost to Angola

In the post-match interview, Khumalo gave a detailed explanation of why Bafana Bafana were hammered 3-0 by Angola in the final of the COSAFA Cup.

“We played a really solid team, it’s the first team I think,” Khumalo told SuperSport TV.

“I think the game we played against Comoros took a little bit of energy around us. We were not really energetic, but we spoke about their set pieces where they are going to score from standard situations. And they did exactly that.

“It was all about the lapse of concentration from our boys, but I cannot falter them now. It’s gone; it’s dusted. We have silver, we wanted to have gold. It’s one of those things we take and go.

“We tried really. We wanted to be even more offensive and played more attacking players but the energy was somehow depleted because of the game we played which is not an excuse, but we take silver.

“Like I’m saying, we take silver and we going it’s okay.

“I think it was a good exposure for our boys. I think Hugo Broos saw them now and he can make a decision on them.

“We had quality, we had a talented team, we played very well and it’s up to the coach to see who he can pick.

“One or two in this team I think they will beef up the senior Bafana Bafana.”

Source: Briefly News