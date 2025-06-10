Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing Slovakian striker Robert Polievka as coach Nasreddine Nabi works to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in signing European striker Robert Polievka, who is from Krupina, Slovakia, as Nasreddine Nabi continues to work on bolstering Amakhosi’s squad ahead of next season.

The Glamour Boys are reportedly looking for another striker to sign if they fail to land their number one target, Fiston Mayele, this summer.

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker has been Kaizer Chiefs' number one target since Nabi arrived at the club last summer, but they were unable to convince him to reunite with the Tunisian tactician in the Premier Soccer League after previously working together at Young Africans in Tanzania.

Mayele's price went up after leading Pyramids FC to their first-ever CAF Champions League victory this season, as they defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

The former Yanga star's performance has made him one of the most sought-after players this summer, with Orlando Pirates also showing interest in signing him after knocking them out of the Champions League in the semi-final stage.

With several teams working on signing Mayele and Kaizer Chiefs also needing a striker this summer, the Soweto giants have been considering alternatives and have taken their search to Europe.

Kaizer Chiefs interested in signing Polievka

According to several reports, Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nabi has his eyes on Polievka as the next option if the Glamour Boys miss out on Mayele’s signing.

Polievka is currently contracted to Hungarian club MTK Budapest, and his contract will last until 2027. The Soweto-based side will need to pay a transfer fee if they are to sign the Slovakian international this summer.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in 26 appearances for the Hungarian side since joining the club from Dukla Banska Bystrica.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly also considering another striker, Jean Charles Ahoua, who currently plays for Simba SC in the Tanzanian league. He has managed to score 15 goals and provide seven assists in 23 matches across all competitions.

Reactions as Chiefs show interest in Polievka

Shaker.Shabalala

"I think Chiefs scouts and management have gone mad, why would you buy a striker with only 4 goals after 26 games."

Progress First wrote:

"You said 4 goals in 27 games? Is Ranga the return baba!"

Mo.Flava joked:

"4 goals in 26??? You sure he’s not a defender."

Mangena Selungwa commented:

"More like that other one with long a name and left without scoring a single goal 😂😂😂😂😂"

Inswelaboya, inja yenja reacted:

"Paez had scored 7 goals in 26 games... And we were told he's explosive.... He went on to score 7 goals in 47 matches for Kaizer Chiefs. Kanti nibathathaphi laba?"

Tebelelo_Lico implied:

"His job is to drag defenders and create space for the wingers to score. He plays like Makgopa."

