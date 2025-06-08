3 Kaizer Chiefs Stars Nasreddine Nabi Should Keep Despite Criticism Ahead of Next Season
Kaizer Chiefs are one of the clubs in the Premier Soccer League that are working on building their team this summer after their poor performance in the just concluded season.
Nasreddine Nabi ended his first season with a trophy as he broke the ten years wait for a title with a win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final.
Briefly News look at the three players Nasreddine Nabi must keep at the club despite being criticised.
3 Kaizer Chiefs stars Nasreddine Nabi should keep
1. Yusuf Maart
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
2. Edmilson Dove
3. Bruce Bvuma
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.