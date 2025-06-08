Themba Zwane, 4 Other Key Players for Mamelodi Sundowns at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns are set to represent Africa at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States of America.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
The Premier Soccer League giants are one of the four clubs representing Africa in the competition alongside Al Ahly, Esperance of Tunisia, and Wydad Athletic.
The tournament will feature some of the best football clubs in the world, and the Brazilians will need some of their players to play a crucial role as they hope to make an impact on the global stage.
Briefly News highlights five players who are expected to play a key role for Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Top five key players for Sundowns at CWC
1. Themba Zwane
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
2. Lucas Ribeiro Costa
3. Ronwen Williams
4. Jayden Adams
5 Teboho Mokoena
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.