Mamelodi Sundowns are set to represent Africa at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States of America.

The Premier Soccer League giants are one of the four clubs representing Africa in the competition alongside Al Ahly, Esperance of Tunisia, and Wydad Athletic.

The tournament will feature some of the best football clubs in the world, and the Brazilians will need some of their players to play a crucial role as they hope to make an impact on the global stage.

Briefly News highlights five players who are expected to play a key role for Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Top five key players for Sundowns at CWC

1. Themba Zwane

2. Lucas Ribeiro Costa

3. Ronwen Williams

4. Jayden Adams

5 Teboho Mokoena

