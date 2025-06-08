Former Kaizer Chiefs star Given Thibedi has expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to revive his football career at a new club, Orbit College, crediting his coach's belief in him as a rare and valuable gift.

Thibedi joined the Motsepe Foundation Championship team in the winter transfer window in January from Casric Stars and has featured in eight matches so far.

The midfielder also played a key role in Orbit College’s successful campaign, helping the team secure a spot in the upcoming PSL Promotional/Relegation Playoffs, set to kick off on Wednesday, June 2025.

Thibedi reflects on a new opportunity at Orbit College

In an interview with FARPost, Thibedi believes it's a blessing to be able to get back to playing good football, and he's grateful to coach at Orbit College for believing in his talent.

“It’s a blessing, my brother, honestly,” Thibedi told FARPost. “It’s not often that you find a coach who genuinely believes in your talent and supports you fully as a player.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder says he’s feeling optimistic about the journey ahead and could be possibly playing in the Betway Premiership next season if they secure qualification.

“I’m truly thankful to God for giving me another chance to get back on the pitch. I won’t lie, I’m very happy here at Orbit College. So far, everything is going well, and I have no complaints.”

Source: Briefly News