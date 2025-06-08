Mamelodi Sundowns star Terrence Mashego has admitted that the 2024/25 season was a bad campaign for the Pretoria giants despite ending the season with a trophy.

The Brazilians were crowned the Betway Premiership champions for the eighth consecutive time this season, but they missed out on the CAF Champions League title after losing in the final to Pyramids FC.

The Premier Soccer League giants made it into two major cup finals this season but were unable to win any of them.

In the Carling Knockout Cup final, Mamelodi Sundowns lost to newly promoted side, Magesi FC, and were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by the eventual winners, Kaizer Chiefs, in the semi-finals.

Sundowns star makes a strong admission about this season

During an interview on Prime Time Sports with Victor Molefe on UKhozi FM, Mashego claimed the season was not a successful one for Sundowns despite winning the league while setting some new records.

“For a status of Sundowns, I would say it was a bad season because we always want to win everything,” said Mashego.

“So, for us to win the league only, it was a bad season. I don’t want to lie. Now, we’re going to the FIFA Club World Cup, a big tournament. It’s a dream for any South African footballer or any footballer to play in the Club World Cup.

“It’s a big competition for everyone, and we need to be ready for it. But this season was a bad one for us because the league only is not enough.”

Source: Briefly News