Sundowns Crashed As Magesi Complete Underdog Story to Win Carling Knockout Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns could not stop Magesi FC as the newly promoted Premier Soccer League side completed an underdog story to win the Carling Knockout Cup.

The Brazilians were the favourites to win the final, but Dikwena Tsa Metsi pulled a surprise, coming from a goal down to defeat the PSL defending champions.

Sundowns took the lead through Iqraam Rayners in the first half, but second-half goals from Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams gave Magesi the deserved win over Masandawana.

Sundowns dominated the game's opening minutes, but Elvis Chipezeze stopped the Brazilians from hitting the back of the net.

The game's first real chance fell into Teboho Mokoena's hands, but Chipezeze saved his shot from outside the box in the eighth minute.

Four minutes later, the Zimbabwean goalkeeper was called into action and saved Rayners' effort to keep the game goalless.

The Magesi captain saved Mokoena's effort in the 21st and 33rd minutes but could not stop Rayners' shot in the 36th minute to give Sundowns the lead before the half-time break.

Masandawana began the second half as they ended the first, but it was Magesi who found the back of the net two minutes into the second 45 minutes of play.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Chirambadare provided a sumptuous cross in the 47th minute to set up Kakora, who levelled the score.

Sundowns nearly regained the lead in the 59th minute, but Chipezeze easily saved Rayners' effort.

With three minutes left on the clock, Magesi pulled a surprise after Chirambadare took a corner, which Abrahams met to give Dikwena Tsa Metsi the lead for the first time in the game.

The Limpopo side made history after the referee blew the final whistle, becoming the first newly promoted side to win the Carling Knockout Cup.

Source: Briefly News