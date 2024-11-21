Kaizer Chiefs have released an official statement ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Richards Bay FC in the Betway Premiership next week

The Glamour Boys were without Nasreddine Nabi at the Home of Legends Cup competition during the international break in Western Cape

The Tunisian tactician had a minor orthopaedic operation during the break, making him miss the Soweto Giants' win over Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend

Kaizer Chiefs have given a new update on Nasreddine Nabi's availability ahead of the clash with Richards Bay FC in the Premier Soccer League next Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The Glamour Boys will play host against the Natal Rich Boys at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Amakhosi are fresh from their victorious outing at the Home of Legends Cup, which they won by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the competition's final during the international break.

Kaizer Chiefs give update on Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs earlier confirmed that Nabi missed the Home of Legends Cup tournament due to a minor orthopaedic operation he had before the international break began.

The Soweto giants have confirmed on their official website that the Tunisian mentor is expected to return to the dugout against Richards Bay.

"Coach Nasreddine Nabi is expected to be back in the dugout after missing last weekend's Home of Legends friendly tournament in Gqeberha due to an operation," the Betway Premiership giants stated.

"Chiefs won the tournament after beating Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday."

Nabi will want to lead Kaizer Chiefs back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership, as they haven't won in their last three games.

Richards Bay are also struggling in the PSL this season, having won only one out of seven league games.

Three players spotted in Kaizer Chiefs training

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs had three new players seen training with the first-team squad ahead of the Premier Soccer League return.

The Soweto giants had two of the players on the bench during their 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. in the Home of Legends Cup semis.

