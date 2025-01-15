Mamelodi Sundowns star Lesiba Nku has reportedly arrived at Stellenbosch FC ahead of a January move to the Winelands side

Nku will join Stellies while their star midfielder edges closer to a big-money move switch to Masandawana as their first signing under new coach Miguel Cardoso

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Nku has made the right move, while some said the 28-year-old was not good enough to play for Sundowns

Winger Lesiba Nku has reportedly arrived at Stellenbosch FC as he approaches a January switch to Steve Barker's side.

The PSL champion has been surplus to demands at Mamelodi Sundowns and will move to Stellies, while midfielder Jayden Adams heads the other way.

Winger Lesiba Nku will switch to Stellenbosch FC after leaving PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: nku_lesiba.

Source: Instagram

Under new coach Miguel Cardoso, Nku has struggled for game time, and the 28-year-old was placed on the transfer list at the club looking to bring in new faces in the January window.

Lesiba Nku joins Stellenbosch FC

Nku will join Stellies, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the 28-year-old will join Stellenbosch while Bafana Bafana midfielder Adams completes his switch to Masandawana.

The source said:

“Lesiba Nku has arrived at Stellenbosch. He has joined the club from Sundowns. It's a good move for him to resurrect his career after he struggled for game-time at Sundowns this season, and he is looking forward to the new challenge."

Sundowns completed the transfer of Adams, according to the tweet below:

Sundowns hope to bring in new talent

While Nku heads toward the exit door at Sundowns, the PSL champions hope to bring in new talent alongside Adams' imminent arrival.

One of the players that Sundowns could sign in the January window is free agent Lebo Mothiba who has been training with the club.

The Bafana Bafana striker rose through the development ranks at Sundowns before leaving the Pretoria club to spend his senior career in France before his release from RC Strasbourg.

PSL side Stellenbosch FC will announce the arrival of a new player in the January transfer window. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Nku'smove

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Nku had made the right decision to join Stellies, while some said the player did not meet Sundowns' standards.

Bongs Mhlambi noted something:

"From the number of great players dumped by Pirates and Sundowns, I wonder how teams like Cape Town City and AmaZulu are struggling to challenge for the league. They have the money to afford players from the conveyor belt."

Ndumiso Cele said Nku was not good at Sundowns:

"He failed dismally at Chloorkop."

Nicolas Chou Seturumane said NKu was doomed at Sundowns:

"The product was not as advertised. We had to give him away."

Funokwakhe Tshutshu is a fan:

"Great player, this one."

Jayden UYellow asked about another Sundowns player:

"So Reyaad Pieterse is not even bothered to be at Sundowns, just training, eating and sleeping every year. Why is he not asking for release?"

Mamelodi Sundowns target Cape Town City star

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns have identified Cape Town City star Keanu Cupido as their next target in the January transfer window.

Cupido could join former Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams at the PSL champions, but the Cape Town club are determined to keep the defender.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News