Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido has emerged as a transfer target for Mamelodi Sundowns during the January transfer window

The City defender is currently recovering from injury, but the Citizens are determined to keep the 26-year-old as he plays a key role in the team

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns should consider other options and abandon their pursuit of Cupido

Defender Keanu Cupido has emerged as a transfer target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns after impressing displays for Cape Town City.

Cupido is currently recovering from injury, but that has not stopped Masandawana from showing an interest in the 26-year-old defender.

Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido is a target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Instagram

If Sundowns manage to persuade City to sell their star defender, the defender could join Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams as a new player at Chloorkop during the January window.

Cape Town City are determined to keep star defender

Sundowns target Cupido, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at City, the club is determined to keep Cupido and predicts a big future for the player under new technical director and interim coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The source said:

"Keanu is one of the key players in the City squad, and there are no plans for him to leave the club anytime soon. He is recovering from injury but is still very much part of the plans in the future. The club has entered a new era with Ertugral now, and players like Cupido are key to any future plans. Things are not set in stone, and you never know what will happen, but Keanu is a player that City would want to keep."

Sundowns could announce the arrival of Adams soon, according to the tweet below:

Sundowns want to add new talent to their squad

While Sundowns expect the imminent arrival of Adams and the possible acquisition of Cupido, the club could add free-agent striker Lebo Mothiba to their squad.

Mothiba has been training with the club after leaving French side Strasbourg at the end of the 2023/2024 season and could rejoin the side where he spent his youth career.

Sundowns could lose top stars in the January transfer window after European clubs showed interest in Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro.

Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams is expected to be Miguel Cardoso's first signing as Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Source: UGC

Fans question Cupido interest

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns should abandon their interest in Cupido and consider other options.

Lulamile Khwalo Fotoyi says Sundowns are being unnecessary:

"To be honest, Sundowns just sign any good player for no good reasons."

Sithembiso Mbelewants another player:

"Wrong defender, they should go for Nathan Fasika."

Lungsani Erasmus Tanana Jnr made a suggestion:

"We need Basadien, not any defender since Modiba isn't regarded as a defender anymore, and we can trade Lunga since he is filling that foreign spot."

Kgopolo Zungu Bw suggested other players:

"Fasika or Toure."

Kaygee M Mvelase says Sundowsn has options:

“They still have Kegan Johannes and Zuko Mdunyelwa.”

