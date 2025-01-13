During the January transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs could be set for major changes in all departments as they look to reestablish themselves as one of Mzansi's best clubs

Coach Nasreddine Nabi is looking to add new faces across his squad while also looking to offload a few players

Briefly News examined some of the stars that have been linked with the club in the January window and the impact they could make at the Soweto giants

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs could be set for a complete squad overhaul as they identify several players to solve issues across the squad.

With the January transfer window now open, Chiefs are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping, defence, midfield and attack after being linked with several players.

Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with several players such as Toaster Nsabata and Michael Olunga. Image: Andrew Patron/AFP and Simon Holmes.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News has examined some of the players linked with Chiefs and how they can fix certain issues in defence, midfield and attack after they suffered five losses this season.

Goalkeepers

Nsabata is a target for Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

Despite buying Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari in the off-season, Chiefs have been linked with a new shot-stopper in the January transfer window.

The Soweto side has only kept one clean sheet this season, but reports suggested they could offload Ntwari and pursue Zambian star Toaster Nsabata.

Nsabata previously played in the PSL at Sekhukhune United, while Chiefs have also been linked with Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Defenders

Chiefs began the season with a new centre back pairing in the form of Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley but the pair's performance has droppeed due to suspensions and a lack of form.

Stellenbosch FC star Ismael Toure has been linked with the club, while teammate and left-back Fawaaz Basadien is also a target for the Soweto giants.

Nabi will look to add more grit to his squad, and he has an R100 million budget to bring new players to Naturena.

Nabi

Kazier Chiefs tactician Nasreddine Nabi has identified several players to sign in the January transfer window. Image: Kazierchiefs.

Source: Twitter

Midfielders

Tanzanian star Feisal Salum is the prime target for Chiefs, but the talented star could cost a heavy price if he could sign a new deal at his current club, Azam FC.

Amakhosi supporters have criticised skipper Yusuf Maart, saying the player should leave the club, while promising youngster Mduduzi Shabalala has been linked with European clubs.

Current Chiefs star George Matlou has been deemed as surplus to demands at the Soweto giants, and he could leave during the January window to make space for new players

Strikers

Mayele is a target for Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

The one department Chiefs will look to improve is their attack after being linked with African stars Fiston Mayele and Michael Olunga.

Both players are in good attacking form and could easily solve Chiefs' problems in front of goal, having scored 16 goals in 13 PSL matches.

Currently, Chiefs have relied on wingers Wandile Duba and Ranga Chivaviro to score goals as striker Ashely du Preez has failed to impress in the famous black and gold jersey.

