Kaizer Chiefs' inconsistency under Nasreddine Nabi continues as they stumbled to yet another home defeat this season during their tie with Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Glamour Boys lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, thanks to Gladwin Shitolo's second-half strike.

The Soweto giants have lost five matches in the Premier Soccer League this season under the Tunisian manager and have dropped to sixth place on the log.

Kaizer Chiefs lose to Golden Arrows in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs had the best chance very early in the game in the 10th minute, but Tebogo Potsane's effort ended in the stands.

Four minutes later, in-form forward Wandile Duba was close to putting Amakhosi in front, but Shitolo's last-ditch clearance denied the home side a chance to take the lead.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bruce Bvuma was called into action in the 35th minute but made a brilliant save to keep his team in the game.

The best chance of the first half fell into the hands of Mduduzi Shabalala, but after finding his way past Ismail Watenga, his shot was cleared off the line by Nduduzo Sibiya in the 37th minute.

Kaizer Chiefs' poor execution in front of goal continued late in the first half as Inacio Miguel missed a sitter in the 44th minute.

The Glamour Boys wastefulness in front of goal continued in the second half as Ranga Chivaviro missed a sitter in the 48th minute.

Arrows punished Chiefs' wastefulness in front of goal, as Shitolo scored in the 56th minute to give the visitors the lead.

Former Golden Arrows defender Bradley Cross later missed a clear header in the match.

Source: Briefly News