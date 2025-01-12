Mamelodi Sundowns have got one over Soweto-based sides, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as they nabbed the signing of a South African international

The Premier Soccer League giants have reportedly reached an agreement with the South African midfielder's club over the transfer fee

Mzansi football fans share their thoughts on Sundowns signing the Bafana Bafana star ahead of Amakhosi and the Buccaneers

Mamelodi Sundowns have pulled off the signing of one of the top stars in the Premier Soccer League ahead of their rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians are now the favourites to sign the South African international after failing to bring him in last summer.

Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly beat Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to the signing of a Bafana Bafana midfielder. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns set to sign Adams from Stellenbosch

According to iDiskiTimes, Sundowns have moved ahead of their competitors [Chiefs and Pirates] concerning signing South African midfielder Jayden Adams from PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC.

Masandawana have been on the Bafana Bafana star's transfer since last summer but failed to meet the R30 million transfer fee demanded by the Stellies.

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Jayden Adams from Stellenbosch FC head of Premier Soccer League rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Reports now confirmed that the Betway Premiership defending champions have reached an agreement with Stellenbosch to sign the Bafana Bafana midfielder.

The Brazilians are now negotiating with the 23-year-old's camp over personal terms and could join the PSL giants this month.

The Maroons' Chief Executive Officer, Rob Benadie, has failed to confirm or provide full information about Adams' future, with reports claiming that he's moving to Chloorkop.

"There are potential player movement discussions like always during the windows, but out of respect for the parties involved and the early stages of the process, we cannot make any specific comments," he said.

Adams could be Miguel Cardoso's first signing as Mamelodi Sundowns coach this January and will help in their quest to retain their league title and do well in the CAF Champions League.

Reactions as Sundowns beat Chiefs, Pirates to Adams' signing

MELZY_BUCS said:

"He's going to play less than 10 games then eat bench in the 2nd second season, 3rd season he gets loaned to Amazulu."

Blaq_Mo wrote:

"Wasn't he the first reported target and got overtaken by Rayners. Not sure about the move, to me Sundowns Middlefield is over saturated."

SolaniMahlaule commented:

"10 midfielders. Only max of 3 plays per game😂😂. Goodluck Padree. Hugo ony takes those who are playing regularly unless he likes you😂"

SDDS3773 reacted:

"Okay let's be honest here ..... does Mamelodi Sundowns really needs this player ? Let us not use emotions.... if the answer is yes .... my second question will be ... where does he fits in?"

911zar_TZ implied:

"These boys should be opting for Europe 🤧, we want to compete and qualify for the World Cup."

Themba_kaebis responded:

"Leaving regular football to play once every 10 games at this age is wild."

