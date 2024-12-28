Sundowns Continue Impressive Run Under Cardoso As They Beat Richards Bay in PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their stronghold on the top spot in the Betway Premiership as they defeated Richards Bay 2-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Brazilian duo Artur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro scored Masandawana's goals as they secured all three points away from home.

Miguel Cardoso's reign at the club has continued with impressive performance for the Brazilians in all competitions.

Sundowns defeat Richards Bay in Betway Premiership

The defending champions were the better side in the game's opening minutes, and their performance was rewarded with a goal after 19 minutes of play.

Summer signing Artur Sales scored his first goal from open play after lashing on a superb pass from Ribeiro.

Sundowns created several chances after that but couldn't add to their tally. Richards Bay also tried to level the score, but half-time ended 1-0.

Richards Bay showed plenty of fight in the second half, but Masandawana scored yet again.

Ribeiro, who assisted the first goal, got on the scoresheet after a beautiful left-foot strike in the 66th minute.

Sundowns are now six points clear of Orlando Pirates on the PSL table, but the Soweto giants have two outstanding games and could be level on points with the champions if they win both matches.

