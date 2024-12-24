Cardoso Explains Why He’s Not Happy Despite Sundowns’ Win Against AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their good form under their new manager, Miguel Cardoso, as they defeated AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Former Stellenbosch FC star Iqraam Rayners made it six consecutive games of scoring for the Brazilians as his late goal in the second half earned the defending champions all three points against Usuthu.

Masandawana finished the match with 10 men after South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was sent off for handling the ball out of the penalty box in the second half.

Cardoso unhappy despite Sundowns' win against AmaZulu

Speaking after the game as per Afrik-foot, Cardoso explains why he was unhappy despite his team's victory over Usuthu in Durban.

The Sundowns manager also stated what his team needed to improve on, which led him to make three different changes in the second period of the match.

"It was a difficult game," the Portuguese manager admitted after the match.

"I was not happy with our rhythm in the first half. Our ball circulation was too slow. We needed to improve our tempo, so we made three halftime substitutions to inject more energy into the game.

"We created several scoring chances throughout the game. I knew we had players competent to make an important impact

The former Nantes manager names the players who added spark to Mamelodi Sundowns' performance in the second half after they were one man down.

"The introduction of Letlhaku Kutlwano, Peter Shalulile, and Thapelo Morena definitely added a spark to our performance," he added.

"It was a high-intensity match, and we ultimately prevailed in the final moments."

Source: Briefly News