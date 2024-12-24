Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their top place on the Betway Premiership table as a late goal earned them a deserved 1-0 win over AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

South African international Iqraam Rayners' late strike secured all three points for Masandawana despite being one man down against Usuthu.

Ronwen Williams almost cost Miguel Cardoso's side the game after being sent off for a mistake he made in the second half.

10-man Sundowns defeat AmaZulu in PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns started the match on a bright note and got the first clear scoring chance of the game, but Khuliso Mudau failed to hit the target with his effort in the fifth minute.

The Brazilians continued to pressurise the AmaZulu defence, and in the 10th minute, Aubrey Modiba's effort was deflected out for a corner.

The defending champions came close to scoring the opening goal in the 19th minute, but Richard Ofori saved Teboho Mokoena's shot from range.

In the 26th minute, De Rueck made a crucial block at the back to deny AmaZulu a goalscoring chance.

Four minutes before the half-time break, Sundowns had a golden chance to go in front, but Mudau spurred the opportunity with a poor kick inside AmaZulu's box.

Kodisang tried his luck in the 44th minute, but Ofori was not ready to lose his clean sheet before the referee signalled the end of the first 45 minutes.

Sundowns were close to scoring the match's opener five minutes after the restart. Ribeiro beats Ofori in the box, but his shot was cleared off the line by an AmaZulu defender.

The Brazilians were down to 10 men after Ronwen Williams was sent off for handling the ball outside his area to deny AmaZulu a potential scoring opportunity.

Mudau was presented with another goalscoring opportunity in the 73rd minute but sent his effort wide.

Mamelodi Sundowns found the breakthrough in the 89th minute as Rayners headed past Ofori from a perfect cross from Mokoena's set-piece.

Masandawana maintained the top spot in the PSL with 27 points from 10 matches this season.

