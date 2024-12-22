Former Orlando Pirates star Kermit Erasmus praised new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

Cardoso replaced Manqoba Mngqithi as the coach of PSL champions on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, and has enjoyed two consecutive wins

Local football fans reacted on social media to say that it's too early to praise Portuguese coach Cardoso

Former PSL star Kermit Erasmus has backed new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after winning his first two matches at Masandawana.

Cardoso replaced Manqoba Mngqithi as the Sundowns coach on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, and since then, he has enjoyed two consecutive 1-0 victories.

Former PSL star Kermit Erasmus praised new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Masandawana/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Since joining Sundowns, Cardoso received a warm welcome from assistant coach Steve Komphela, and Erasmus added that the Portuguese mentor has made an immediate impact.

Kermit Erasmus praised Miguel Cardoso

Erasmus speaks about Cardoso in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Erasmus, who left Orlando Pirates as a free agent at the end of last season, complimented Cardoso.

Erasmus said:

"You see, he is animated on the bench the whole time; he loves the game, and I'm sure he expresses that to the players."

Fans are not convinced

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Cardoso needs more time in the PSL, and they are convinced.

Bhungane Mpahlwa is sceptical:

"So this is the new Sundowns, according to some people."

Kganki Dwane is not a fan:

“Overhyped!”

Isaac Mk Ramolocha is not impressed:

"I'm not yet convinced."

Nagos Manako says Cardoso needs more time:

"Too early to tell."

Arone Khosamavona Masoluke is cautious:

"It's not the first time Sundowns have back-to-back wins; the only thing that is lacking is to include MTN 8 and CAF Champions League in our title every season, something that Maqoba ruined by losing against Stellenbosch and Magesi FC."

Mamelodi Sundowns are tempted by an R55 million bid for a star player

As reported by Briefly News, Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers made an R55 million bid for Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners.

The 28-year-old striker has attracted interest from Rangers after impressive displays for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana.

Source: Briefly News